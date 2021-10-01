Free Fire rewards today, October 1: Garena host several events in Free Fire every month. At the moment, Celebrate Max Launch event and a top event is running in Free Fire that brings for the players several freebies. Also Read - Free Fire Season 41 Elite Pass: How to get free rewards, price, theme, and more

Although most of the exciting in-game items demand spending diamonds, gamers can grab some of these items as rewards by participating in the events. That said, one can get a chance to win Skull Rocker Bundle and McLaren Racing Loot Crate Box for free in Free Fire. Here’s how. Also Read - Active Free Fire redeem codes today (October 1) for Indian Server: Get free diamonds, rewards, and more

How to get free Skull Rocker Bundle, McLaren Racing Loot Crate Box in Free Fire

Skull Rocker Bundle Also Read - Free Fire Season 41 Elite Pass: How to get free diamonds in the new season pass

Skull Rocker Bundle is available for free under Max Mission. Players are required to collect a specific number of ‘MAX Tokens’ which can then be exchanged for rewards. As cited by Sportskeeda, here are the tokens, and exchange rewards.

-1 MAX Token: Random Loadout Loot Crate (can be exchanged 50 times)

-4 MAX Token: Lively Beast Weapon Loot Crate (can be exchanged three times)

-4 MAX Token: Craftland Room Card (1 Match)

-15 MAX Token: Skull Rocker Bundle

Meanwhile, to grab the McLaren Racing Loot Box and Skull Bang for free, players will have to take part in the Celebrate Max Launch event. To obtain the items for free they will have to log in for a specific number of days. The event ends on October 6.

Here are the login-reward details-

Day 1- Neon Punker (Avatar), 2x Weapon Royale Vouchers, and 2x Diamond Royale Vouchers

Day 2- Neon Toxic (Banner)

Day 3- Skull Bang parachute

Day 4- McLaren Racing Loot Box

As mentioned earlier, there is a top-up event live on Free Fire as well. Players will require to purchase or top up a specific number of diamonds to claim these rewards. Here are the details-

Indigo Burn Katana- Top-up 200 diamonds

Angel Wings Backpack- Top-up 500 diamonds

In addition, Free Fire players can get a free car skin on October 2, by staying online and take part in the online BR game for 100 minutes.