Free Fire rewards today: How to win White Eagle bundle, Malice Joker (Surfboard) and Imperial Rome Weapon Loot Crate for free

Free Fire rewards, codes today: 'Booyah! Sign Up!' event is currently live on Free Fire, here's how to grab the latest rewards for free.

Free Fire rewards, working codes today: Free Fire in-game items mostly require spending diamonds. But the in-game currency can be expensive, thankfully there are alternate methods to obtain items and rewards for free. Redeem codes that are released periodically by the developers are one of the best sources to grab characters’ skins, weapons, emotes, etc. Additionally, there are frequent events happening round the clock as well that can get you the latest rewards for free. Also Read - Free Fire Redeem Codes for Feb 3: How to unlock diamonds, royale vouchers, other rewards

Several codes are released for specific regions, while some general codes can be used by players across the world. Here are the redeem codes and latest event details in Free Fire today that tag along with a bundle of exciting rewards. Also Read - PUBG maker Krafton files case against Garena Free Fire, Google, Apple, YouTube: Here’s why

Free Fire rewards today: How to get White Eagle bundle, Nairi character this month

‘Booyah! Sign Up!’ event is currently live on Free Fire. To grab these rewards all one need to do is log in to Booyah and watch any live stream for 30 minutes and stand the chance to win one item from the prize pool. The rewards include- White Eagle Bundle, Frost Draco Commander Bundle, Nairi Character, LOL Emote, Google Play Vouchers. Also Read - Indians spent over 699 billion hours on mobile, downloaded 26.7 billion apps in 2021

For those who want to go the traditional way, here are some of the active redeem codes for the day that they can use to grab in-game cosmetics.

Free Fire redeem codes for today:

FF10HXQBBH2J: M1014 – Demolitionist

FF101TSNJX6E: Malice Joker (Surfboard) and Imperial Rome Weapon Loot Crate

FF11DAKX4WHV: 1x M60 – Gold Coated Weapon Loot Crate and Heartthrob (Head)

FFPLFMSJDKEL – Triple Captain power-up

FFPLOWHANSMA – Triple Captain power up

FFMCLJESSCR7 – 2x MP40 New Year Weapon Loot Crate

5FBKP6U2A6VD – 4x MP40 Crazy Bunny Weapon Loot Crate

JX5NQCM7U5CH – 1x M1014 Underground Howl Loot Crate

FF9M-2GF1-4CBF – Pumpkin Land parachute and Astronaut Pack

Additional redeem codes

FQ9H TIDD ZSYL

FS78 P5U2 HLCH

FX9N V2LQ 2LYA

FKCG MMDE 9MFG

FQYH SCUA GL9W

FHN4 55MY OU3H

F85O BHNT A66Y

FDL4 3DWV NYFF

UBJH GNT6 M7KU

N34M RTYO HNI8

Some of these codes are exclusive to specific servers, players in other regions may find an error message if they try to activate the code on the redemption site. That said, here are the simple steps to redeem codes in the Free Fire redemption site.

Free Fire redemption site: How to activate codes, get the latest rewards

– Open the redemption site, log in by adding credentials, as you won’t be able to redeem codes via a guest account.

-Paste the preferred code from the above list in the text field then tap the Confirm button.

-Once done, the rewards will reflect in the mail section, it usually takes a day from activation.

  • Published Date: February 11, 2022 5:54 PM IST

