Free Fire rewards today: Free Fire like any other BR game requires collecting items to survive the battle. Most of the exclusive items in the game require diamonds (in-game currency) which means you will have to spend real-world cash. While it may not be feasible every time, Garena's events save that bitter part and offer freebies that you can obtain by participating in the missions. In addition, the developers periodically release redeem codes that bundle weapon loot crates, vouchers, character skins, etc. The ongoing events in Free Fire are currently providing some exciting rewards. Here's a look at the new items-

Free Fire free rewards today: Sauce Swagger Backpack, Phantom Predator Gloo Wall skin, Skull Rocker bundle, and more

A new Phantom Top-Up event is currently live on the BR mobile game. Players can earn Sauce Swagger Backpack, Phantom Predator gloo wall skin. The rewards are free, however, players will have to top up 100 diamonds for the backpack, and 500 diamonds for the gloo wall skin.

As for the Skull Rocker Bundle, players can grab it by taking part in the Max Mission. They will require to collect a certain number of "MAX Tokens" and then trade them for the free reward. To be precise, Skull Rocker Bundle will need 15 MAX tokens in exchange to get it.

Moving on, Garena is hosting Feed the Pet event that will continue till October 10. As part of the event, the studio is offering Punk Waggor pet skin for free. Those interested will have to play the minigame to obtain the skin. The event requires completing missions in return for which players will get Biscuit Tokens. These tokens can later be used to play the minigame. On entering the minigame, they will earn Star Tokens which can then be exchanged to get the Punk Waggor pet skin for free.

Apart from these event rewards, one can also collect Cheetah Weapon Loot Crate and Incubator voucher via the latest Free Fire redeem code- VBWVF9MG7EGT. In case you are wondering how to activate the code, here’s a simple guide.

How to activate redeem codes in Free Fire

Step 1- Open the Garena Free Fire official rewards redemption site by clicking on this link.

Step 2- Log in to the Free Fire account (or create one if you haven’t) via one of the given platforms.

Step 3- To claim the rewards, you will have to link your Free Fire ID to one of these platforms- Facebook, VK, Google, Huawei ID, Apple ID, or Twitter.

Step 4- Once logged in paste the redeem codes mentioned above (depending on the server) on the required field and then click on the ‘confirm’ button.

Step 5- A pop-up will appear on the screen, hit the ‘ok’ button to complete the redemption process.

Step 6- Once the rewards are sent, you can collect them from the mail section.