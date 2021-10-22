Free Fire rewards today, October 22: Free Fire Diwali events are underway and the Venom crossover is set to release soon as well. Garena has already revealed a few Venom-themed rewards including a special motorbike, and streetwear bundle. While Diwali top-up event ended on Thursday, October 21, the developers have begun another festive top-up event that will continue till October 28. Here’s all you need to know about Free Fire’s latest rewards, and how to earn them for free. Also Read - Free Fire redeem codes today: How to earn free diamonds, new characters and more

Free Fire rewards, October 22: How to win Prisoner bundle, Katana skin, FFIC Silver token, Magnificent Mayur for free

Diwali Top Up II

First up is the Free Fire Diwali Top Up II event which will give the players the opportunity to win Katana – Sword of Honor skin for free if they top up 300 diamonds. The event continues till October 28. One can also grab 3x Quadri Lava Weapon Loot Crate on purchasing 100 diamonds.

Boyaah Missions

Next up is Booyah Missions, which is a part of the Free Fire Diwali celebration. A player will have to win a certain number of matches to get items including the Magnificent Mayur that is available for five booyahs.

Chaos Quest

Chaos Quest brings the exclusive ‘We Are Venom’ Streetwear bundle that will be available till October 24, so players still have two days left to get hold of this character bundle. To earn this, they will have to complete the mission of collecting 15 Carnage Tokens which can then be redeemed for the item. Meanwhile, Chaos Attack event brings a special Venom motorbike that you one can obtain by defeating four distinct level of bosses, but first, they will have to assemble Bullet Currency to destroy the monster.

Red Light, Green Light mode

This Play New mode brings a bunch of rewards that can be earned post the in-game update. Players will stand a chance to win the Prisoner bundle for free that include- Prisoner shirt, pant, shoes, and head upon playing a certain number of matches.

Besides these, a few other missions and events that were live throughout the month brought FFIC Silver tokens that can be redeemed till October 24. One can also get a banner, avatar, loot crate, and an exclusive bundle in the ‘Be A Champion’ event.