Free Fire Diwali 2021 events will begin in a few days, but Garena has already set up a few events for the Indian server ahead of the festive celebration. Most of these events have exclusive in-game rewards that players can obtain for free by taking part in it. Also Read - Free Fire active codes for today, Diwali 2021 event first look, rewards and more

The developers recently dropped the Free Fire Diwali 2021 event first look and players can expect tons of exciting rewards including Greeting emote, The Flying Diya, Magnificent Mayur, Light Surfer, Magic Feathers Backpack, Gloo Wall – Stick No Bills as per data miner KnightClown. Also Read - Free Fire rewards today, October 22: How to win Prisoner bundle, Katana skin, FFIC Silver token for free

The events are still a week away, but players can still stand a chance to win other items around events happening in Free Fire right now. Here are some of those free rewards that can be grabbed today. Also Read - Free Fire redeem codes today: How to earn free diamonds, new characters and more

Free Fire rewards today: How to win Quadri Lava Weapon Loot Crate, Katana – Sword of Honor, Magnificent Mayur Loot Box, and more for free

Boyaah Missions that kicked in recently will come to an end today. The missions event brings the exclusive Magnificent Mayur Loot Box, hence if you want to earn the loot box. To get items in this event players will have to win a certain number of matches.

Meanwhile, Diwali Top Up 2 brings the 3x Quadri Lava Weapon Loot Crate and Katana – Sword of Honor. To get hold of these items, gamers will have to purchase/top-up 100 and 300 diamonds respectively.

A Prisoner bundle is also available in the game that one can obtain by playing the new Red Light, Green Light mode. Garena has added a few sub-events under which players can gain each individual Prisoner item. Sportskeeda has explained the following that one needs to complete to get the Prisoner bundle-

-Update patch to play: 1x Diamond Royale Voucher + Prisoner (Top)

-Play 5 matches: Prisoner (Shoes)-

-Play 10 matches: Prisoner (Pants)

-Get into the top five: Prisoner (Head)

In addition, there is Charge the Portal currently live and is offering up to 130 energy points. Players must complete daily missions to get energy points. They need to hit the milestones to unlock rewards with prizes set at 50, 90, and 130 energy points.

While these are currently running on Garena’s BR title, Diwali events are scheduled from October 25, and here’s the calendar listed out by the leakers-