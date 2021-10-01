Free Fire Season 41 Elite Pass has been released on Friday, October 1. With the new season pass, Garena has brought tons of in-game rewards and a new Mesmerizing Nights theme. Those who pre-ordered the Elite Pass have received a Facepaint (Tale of Eclipse) reward. Also Read - Active Free Fire redeem codes today (October 1) for Indian Server: Get free diamonds, rewards, and more

Now with the new season pass live in Free Fire, there are an array of exciting items-from gun skins, avatars, fragment crates, emotes, to token boxes. Here’s everything you need to know about Free Fire’s new Elite Pass. Also Read - Free Fire Season 41 Elite Pass: How to get free diamonds in the new season pass

Free Fire Season 41 Elite Pass: Price of Elite Pass, Elite Bundle

Like previous Free Fire passes, the new Season Elite Pass comes in two paid versions- Elite Pass and Elite Bundle. The former will cost 499 diamonds, while the latter requires 999 diamonds. Also Read - Garena Free Fire MAX reaches 10 million downloads in just 10 hours

Free Fire Season 41 Elite Pass: Theme, rewards

This month’s Elite Pass has Mesmerizing Nights theme and includes free and premium rewards that players can obtain by spending Free Fire in-game currency. If you don’t want to spend diamonds, but want to grab the new Season Pass rewards, here’s the list-

Free rewards:

-50 Gold (0 Badges)

-Faraway Serenity Avatar (5 Badges)

-3x Scan (10 Badges)

-1x Pet Food (20 Badges)

-1x Gold Voucher (30 Badges)

-Tale of Eclipse Jacket (40 Badges)

-1x Diamond Royale Voucher (50 Badges)

-1x Fragment Crate (60 Badges)

-1x Discount Coupon (70 Badges)

-1x Pet Food (80 Badges)

-1x Evo Gun Token Box (85 Badges)

-300 Gold (90 Badges)

-Lunaris T-Shirt (100 Badges)

-3x Summon Airdrop (120 Badges)

-1x Gold Voucher (130 Badges)

-3x Resupply Map (140 Badges)

-1x Evo Gun Token Box (145 Badges)

-Unseen Wonders Banner (150 Badges)

-500 Gold (160 Badges)

-1x Fragment Case II (170 Badges)

-3x Bonfires (180 Badges)

-1x Gold Royale Voucher (190 Badges)

-Lapis Jubilee Parachute (200 Badges)

-1x Evo Gun Token Box (205 Badges)

-3x Gold Royale Voucher (210 Badges)

-3x Bounty Token (220 Badges)

-500x Universal Fragment (225 Badges)

While it’s a long list, the premium rewards bring some exciting items on the table that include-

Premium rewards

-‘Sultanah of Cerulea’ Female Bundle

-SPAS12 Skin

-Bike Skin

-Avatar

-‘Tale of Eclipse’ Female Jacket

-Backpack

-Banner

-M249 Mesmerizing Skin

-‘Fancy Steps’ Emote

-‘Magic Carpet’ Surfboard Skin

-‘Dome of Genie’ Loot Box Skin

-‘Sultan of Lapis’ Male Bundle

While the premium items will require spending diamonds, in case you don’t want to shell out real cash, there are a few alternate options to obtain free diamonds in Free Fire, for instance, GPT apps, giveaways, etc. To know how to get free diamonds click here.