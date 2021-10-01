comscore Free Fire Elite Pass Season 41 New theme, premium, free rewards, price, other details
  • Home
  • Gaming
  • Free Fire Season 41 Elite Pass: How to get free rewards, price, theme, and more
News

Free Fire Season 41 Elite Pass: How to get free rewards, price, theme, and more

Gaming

Free Fire Season 41 Elite Pass is now live, the new season pass brings premium gun skins, emotes, fragment crates, token boxes, etc.

Free-Fire-EP-S41

Free Fire Season 41 Elite Pass has been released on Friday, October 1. With the new season pass, Garena has brought tons of in-game rewards and a new Mesmerizing Nights theme. Those who pre-ordered the Elite Pass have received a Facepaint (Tale of Eclipse) reward. Also Read - Active Free Fire redeem codes today (October 1) for Indian Server: Get free diamonds, rewards, and more

Now with the new season pass live in Free Fire, there are an array of exciting items-from gun skins, avatars, fragment crates, emotes, to token boxes. Here’s everything you need to know about Free Fire’s new Elite Pass. Also Read - Free Fire Season 41 Elite Pass: How to get free diamonds in the new season pass

Free Fire Season 41 Elite Pass: Price of Elite Pass, Elite Bundle

Like previous Free Fire passes, the new Season Elite Pass comes in two paid versions- Elite Pass and Elite Bundle. The former will cost 499 diamonds, while the latter requires 999 diamonds. Also Read - Garena Free Fire MAX reaches 10 million downloads in just 10 hours

Free Fire Season 41 Elite Pass: Theme, rewards

This month’s Elite Pass has Mesmerizing Nights theme and includes free and premium rewards that players can obtain by spending Free Fire in-game currency. If you don’t want to spend diamonds, but want to grab the new Season Pass rewards, here’s the list-

Free rewards:

-50 Gold (0 Badges)

-Faraway Serenity Avatar (5 Badges)

-3x Scan (10 Badges)

-1x Pet Food (20 Badges)

-1x Gold Voucher (30 Badges)

-Tale of Eclipse Jacket (40 Badges)

-1x Diamond Royale Voucher (50 Badges)

-1x Fragment Crate (60 Badges)

-1x Discount Coupon (70 Badges)

-1x Pet Food (80 Badges)

-1x Evo Gun Token Box (85 Badges)

-300 Gold (90 Badges)

-Lunaris T-Shirt (100 Badges)

-3x Summon Airdrop (120 Badges)

-1x Gold Voucher (130 Badges)

-3x Resupply Map (140 Badges)

-1x Evo Gun Token Box (145 Badges)

-Unseen Wonders Banner (150 Badges)

-500 Gold (160 Badges)

-1x Fragment Case II (170 Badges)

-3x Bonfires (180 Badges)

-1x Gold Royale Voucher (190 Badges)

-Lapis Jubilee Parachute (200 Badges)

-1x Evo Gun Token Box (205 Badges)

-3x Gold Royale Voucher (210 Badges)

-3x Bounty Token (220 Badges)

-500x Universal Fragment (225 Badges)

Free fire season 41 elite pass, Free fire season 41 elite pass free rewards, Free fire season 41 elite pass price, Free fire season 41 elite pass free diamonds, Free fire season 41 elite pass release date, Free fire season 41 elite pass bundle, free fire max free diamonds, free fire, garena

Image Source: Sportskeeda

While it’s a long list, the premium rewards bring some exciting items on the table that include-

Premium rewards

-‘Sultanah of Cerulea’ Female Bundle

-SPAS12 Skin

-Bike Skin

-Avatar

-‘Tale of Eclipse’ Female Jacket

-Backpack

-Banner

-M249 Mesmerizing Skin

-‘Fancy Steps’ Emote

-‘Magic Carpet’ Surfboard Skin

-‘Dome of Genie’ Loot Box Skin

-‘Sultan of Lapis’ Male Bundle

While the premium items will require spending diamonds, in case you don’t want to shell out real cash, there are a few alternate options to obtain free diamonds in Free Fire, for instance, GPT apps, giveaways, etc. To know how to get free diamonds click here.

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.
  • Published Date: October 1, 2021 2:40 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Union Budget 2021 to Twitter accounts banned: Today's top tech news
thumb-img
News
Realme X7 series India launch to Carl Pei's new venture Nothing: Top tech news today
thumb-img
Apps
WhatsApp brings Always Mute group chats to iOS, Android
thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones

Editor's Pick

Tech news today LIVE Updates: iPhone 11 gets cheaper, Motorola Edge 20 Pro, Oppo A55 launched in India
News
Tech news today LIVE Updates: iPhone 11 gets cheaper, Motorola Edge 20 Pro, Oppo A55 launched in India
Top smartphones under Rs 30,000 in October 2021

Photo Gallery

Top smartphones under Rs 30,000 in October 2021

Top smartphones under Rs 30,000 in October 2021

Photo Gallery

Top smartphones under Rs 30,000 in October 2021

iPhone 11 available under Rs 40,000 during Amazon Great Indian Festival sale

Photo Gallery

iPhone 11 available under Rs 40,000 during Amazon Great Indian Festival sale

iPhone 11 available under Rs 40,000 during Amazon Great Indian Festival sale

Photo Gallery

iPhone 11 available under Rs 40,000 during Amazon Great Indian Festival sale

Oppo A55 with a Rs 3,000 instant discount launched in India: Price, specifications features

Mobiles

Oppo A55 with a Rs 3,000 instant discount launched in India: Price, specifications features

How to subscribe to Flipkart Plus and get early access to discounts

How To

How to subscribe to Flipkart Plus and get early access to discounts

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

Tech news today LIVE Updates: iPhone 11 gets cheaper, Motorola Edge 20 Pro, Oppo A55 launched in India

Oppo A55 with a Rs 3,000 instant discount launched in India: Price, specifications features

How to subscribe to Flipkart Plus and get early access to discounts

Over 10 million Android users affected with GriftHorse malware: Delete these apps now

Free Fire Season 41 Elite Pass: How to get free rewards, price, theme

Motorola Edge 20 Pro Unboxing

Xiaomi 11 Lite NE 5G vs OnePlus Nord 2 5G: Which mid-ranger to pick?

Gmail, YouTube, Google Maps stop working on these Android phones: Check the list, what to do now

Internet to stop working for select users from today: Why, who will be affected, what to do?

Bullet Review : Know whether You should Buy The New Google Pixel Buds A-series Or Not, Watch Video

Related Topics

Related Stories

Free Fire Season 41 Elite Pass: How to get free rewards, price, theme

Gaming

Free Fire Season 41 Elite Pass: How to get free rewards, price, theme
Active Free Fire redeem codes today for Indian Server: Get free diamonds, rewards

Gaming

Active Free Fire redeem codes today for Indian Server: Get free diamonds, rewards
Free Fire Season 41 Elite Pass: How to get free diamonds to earn items

Gaming

Free Fire Season 41 Elite Pass: How to get free diamonds to earn items
Garena Free Fire MAX reaches 10 million downloads in just 10 hours

Gaming

Garena Free Fire MAX reaches 10 million downloads in just 10 hours
Free Fire redeem codes (active) today: Get free diamonds, pet, Elite Pass, DJ Alok character, more

Gaming

Free Fire redeem codes (active) today: Get free diamonds, pet, Elite Pass, DJ Alok character, more

हिंदी समाचार

कई वेरिएंट में लॉन्च हुआ ASUS VivoBook 15 OLED लैपटॉप, जानें कीमत

Free Fire Elite Pass Season 41: कीमत और फ्री रिवॉर्ड्स, जानिए पूरी डिटेल

Realme GT 5G Review in Hindi: सबकुछ अच्छा, बस रह गई यह कमी

Free Fire Max में एग्रेसिव गेमप्ले के लिए ये 5 पेट हैं बेस्ट, आसानी से बढ़ाएंगे रैंक

Oppo A55 हुआ लॉन्च, 50MP कैमरा के साथ मिलती है 5000mAh बैटरी

Latest Videos

Motorola Edge 20 Pro Unboxing

Features

Motorola Edge 20 Pro Unboxing
realme GT 5G Review in English | Best Gaming Smartphone ?

Reviews

realme GT 5G Review in English | Best Gaming Smartphone ?
Google Update: GMail, YouTube, Maps and Etc. Will Stop Working on Some Devices

News

Google Update: GMail, YouTube, Maps and Etc. Will Stop Working on Some Devices
Bullet Review : Know whether You should Buy The New Google Pixel Buds A-series Or Not, Watch Video

Features

Bullet Review : Know whether You should Buy The New Google Pixel Buds A-series Or Not, Watch Video

News

Tech news today LIVE Updates: iPhone 11 gets cheaper, Motorola Edge 20 Pro, Oppo A55 launched in India
News
Tech news today LIVE Updates: iPhone 11 gets cheaper, Motorola Edge 20 Pro, Oppo A55 launched in India
Oppo A55 with a Rs 3,000 instant discount launched in India: Price, specifications features

Mobiles

Oppo A55 with a Rs 3,000 instant discount launched in India: Price, specifications features
How to subscribe to Flipkart Plus and get early access to discounts

How To

How to subscribe to Flipkart Plus and get early access to discounts
Over 10 million Android users affected with GriftHorse malware: Delete these apps now

News

Over 10 million Android users affected with GriftHorse malware: Delete these apps now
Free Fire Season 41 Elite Pass: How to get free rewards, price, theme

Gaming

Free Fire Season 41 Elite Pass: How to get free rewards, price, theme

new arrivals in india

Realme 8i
Realme 8i

13,999

Realme 8s 5G
Realme 8s 5G

17,999

Xiaomi Redmi 10 Prime
Xiaomi Redmi 10 Prime

12,499

Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G
Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G

35,999

Samsung Galaxy M32 5G
Samsung Galaxy M32 5G

20,999

Vivo Y33s
Vivo Y33s

17,990

Realme C21Y
Realme C21Y

8,999

Vivo Y21
Vivo Y21

15,490

Realme GT Master Edition
Realme GT Master Edition

25,999

Realme GT 5G
Realme GT 5G

37,999

Itel A48
Itel A48

6,399

Motorola Edge 20
Motorola Edge 20

29,999

Motorola Edge 20 Fusion
Motorola Edge 20 Fusion

21,499

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3

84,999

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3

1,49,999

Samsung Galaxy A12 (Exynos)
Samsung Galaxy A12 (Exynos)

13,999

Nokia C20 Plus
Nokia C20 Plus

8,999

Vivo Y53s
Vivo Y53s

19,490

Tecno Pova 2
Tecno Pova 2

10,999

Infinix Smart 5A
Infinix Smart 5A

6,499

Micromax In 2b
Micromax In 2b

8,999

Vivo Y72 5G
Vivo Y72 5G

20,990

Tecno Camon 17
Tecno Camon 17

12,999

Tecno Camon 17 Pro
Tecno Camon 17 Pro

16,999

Realme C11 2021
Realme C11 2021

6,999

Oppo Reno6 Pro 5G
Oppo Reno6 Pro 5G

39,990

Oppo Reno6 5G
Oppo Reno6 5G

29,990

Samsung Galaxy M21 2021
Samsung Galaxy M21 2021

12,499

OnePlus Nord 2
OnePlus Nord 2

27,999

Poco F3 GT
Poco F3 GT

27,999

Samsung Galaxy A22 5G
Samsung Galaxy A22 5G

19,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 10T 5G
Xiaomi Redmi Note 10T 5G

13,999

Samsung Galaxy F22
Samsung Galaxy F22

12,499

Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite
Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite

21,999

Infinix Note 10 Pro
Infinix Note 10 Pro

16,999

Infinix Note 10
Infinix Note 10

10,999

Vivo Y73
Vivo Y73

20,990

OnePlus Nord CE 5G
OnePlus Nord CE 5G

22,999

iQOO Z3
iQOO Z3

19,990

Realme C25s
Realme C25s

9,999

Poco M3 Pro 5G
Poco M3 Pro 5G

13,999

Realme X7 Max 5G
Realme X7 Max 5G

26,999

Oppo F19
Oppo F19

18,990

Motorola Moto G40 Fusion
Motorola Moto G40 Fusion

13,999

POCO M2 Reloaded
POCO M2 Reloaded

9,499

OPPO A74 5G
OPPO A74 5G

17,990

Oppo A53s 5G
Oppo A53s 5G

14,990

Vivo V21 5G
Vivo V21 5G

29,990

Realme C25
Realme C25

9,499

Realme C21
Realme C21

7,999

Realme C20
Realme C20

6,799

Motorola Moto G60
Motorola Moto G60

17,999

iQOO 7
iQOO 7

31,990

Samsung Galaxy M42 5G
Samsung Galaxy M42 5G

21,999

Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra
Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra

69,999

Xiaomi Mi 11X Pro 5G
Xiaomi Mi 11X Pro 5G

39,999

Xiaomi Mi 11X
Xiaomi Mi 11X

29,999

Realme 8 5G
Realme 8 5G

13,999

Samsung Galaxy F02s
Samsung Galaxy F02s

8,999

Samsung Galaxy F12
Samsung Galaxy F12

10,999

POCO X3 Pro
POCO X3 Pro

18,999

Realme 8 Pro
Realme 8 Pro

17,999

Realme 8
Realme 8

14,999

Vivo X60 Pro Plus
Vivo X60 Pro Plus

69,990

Vivo X60 Pro
Vivo X60 Pro

49,990

Vivo X60
Vivo X60

37,990

OnePlus 9 Pro 5G
OnePlus 9 Pro 5G

64,999

OnePlus 9R 5G
OnePlus 9R 5G

39,999

OnePlus 9 5G
OnePlus 9 5G

49,999

Samsung Galaxy A72
Samsung Galaxy A72

34,999

Samsung Galaxy A52
Samsung Galaxy A52

26,499

Micromax In 1
Micromax In 1

10,499

Asus ROG Phone 5
Asus ROG Phone 5

49,999

Samsung Galaxy M12
Samsung Galaxy M12

10,999

Motorola Moto G30
Motorola Moto G30

10,999

Motorola Moto G10 Power
Motorola Moto G10 Power

9,999

Oppo F19 Pro Plus 5G
Oppo F19 Pro Plus 5G

25,990

Oppo F19 Pro
Oppo F19 Pro

21,490

Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro Max
Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro Max

18,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro
Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro

15,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 10
Xiaomi Redmi Note 10

11,999

Realme Narzo 30A
Realme Narzo 30A

8,999

Realme Narzo 30 Pro
Realme Narzo 30 Pro

16,999

Infinix Smart 5
Infinix Smart 5

7,199

Samsung Galaxy F62
Samsung Galaxy F62

23,999

Samsung Galaxy A12
Samsung Galaxy A12

12,999

Nokia 5.4
Nokia 5.4

13,999

Nokia 3.4
Nokia 3.4

11,999

Realme X7 Pro 5G
Realme X7 Pro 5G

29,999

Realme X7
Realme X7

19,999

Vivo Y31
Vivo Y31

16,490

Oppo Reno5 Pro 5G
Oppo Reno5 Pro 5G

35,990

Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G
Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G

1,05,999

Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus 5G
Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus 5G

81,999

Samsung Galaxy S21 5G
Samsung Galaxy S21 5G

69,999

Vivo Y12s
Vivo Y12s

9,990

Vivo Y51A
Vivo Y51A

17,990

Samsung Galaxy M02s
Samsung Galaxy M02s

8,999

Xiaomi Mi 10i
Xiaomi Mi 10i

21,999

Oppo A15s
Oppo A15s

11,490

Best Sellers