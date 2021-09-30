Free Fire Season 41 Elite Pass is scheduled for October 1. The new season pass is said to be available in the new Free Fire MAX as well. The upcoming Season 41 Elite Pass will have Mesmerizing Nights theme and include a bunch of rewards. Garena in the official social handle cited that those who pre-order will get the Tale of Eclipse facepaint reward. Also Read - Garena Free Fire MAX reaches 10 million downloads in just 10 hours

Free Fire Season 41 Elite Pass: How to get free diamonds

Free Fire's current season ends today, September 30, and with the new season just about to commence in a few hours, it will as usual include two paid versions-Elite Pass for 499 diamonds, and the Elite Bundle will require 999 diamonds. Pre-order that began on September 28 will be over today. While many might find it feasible to spend real cash on diamonds to get hold of the pass, here are a few alternate solutions to look at.

Google Opinion Rewards

Google Opinion Rewards is one of the authentic ways to obtain in-game currency without paying any money. Users just need to answer surveys following which they will get reward via the Google Play Credits or Google Play Balance. Google Play Credits or Google Play Balance can then be used to purchase Free Fire diamonds by using an in-game payment gateway.

Booyah! app

Booyah! is a dedicated gaming content sharing app is created by Free Fire’s developer itself. The app hosts Free Fire events and competitions where players can participate to win diamonds.

Besides this, players can also participate in giveaways on YouTube, Instagram, and also check in-game Special Airdrops that bundle exciting bonus.

Free Fire Season 41 Elite Pass leaked rewards

The new season Elite Pass will include several rewards, the major ones being the Sultan of Lapis Bundle and Sultanah of Cerulea Bundle. As for the leaked rewards, Sportskeeda managed to dig a few that include- Mesmerizing Nights theme bike, Faraway Serenity, Tale of Eclipse Jacket, new SPAS12 gun skin, Genie Summoner’s Sack, Fancy emote, Magic Carpet surfboard, etc.