Free Fire server will be ready soon error: Why is the battle royale game not working?

Free Fire OB29 update release: If you play Free Fire, you should be facing issues accessing the game right now. The battle royale mobile game must be showing “server will be ready soon” message at the moment. No, the reason is not your patchy internet connection or there’s some issue at your end. The error is showing because of the new update that Garena is set to release later today. Free Fire OB29 update is on its way, just a few hours away. Also Read - Free Fire OB29 update release today: Garena reveals maintenance time and more details

Garena announced the maintenance break on Tuesday and said that this is due to the upcoming new update. The game developer informed that there will be a maintenance break on August 4 starting 9:30am till 5:45pm. “We’ll be having our maintenance on the 4th August starting from the 9.30 a.m. to 5.45 p.m. IST,” the post mentioned. Also Read - Ban Garena Free Fire and BGMI mobile games in India: Judge writes to PM Modi

Why is Free Fire not working?

Garena announces maintenance break time before every update. This has been the strategy that the battle royale game developer follows. During the downtime, the game will be inaccessible and “server will be ready soon” message will be displayed on your mobile screen. Well, there’s nothing that you can do to fix this error, just wait till the downtime ends at 5:45pm. Once the maintenance time ends, Free Fire game will be accessible for all again. Also Read - Battlelands Royale Review: An animated battle royale game that is pretty fun

How to download Free Fire OB29 update

To get the latest Free Fire OB29 update, you will simply need to head over to Google Play store or Apple App store and update the game there. Once the update process is completed, you will be able to get access to Free Fire OB2 latest update and new characters, guns and all other improvements.

To recall, Garena released the Free Fire OB29 Advance Server earlier in July and since then the game developer has been testing the upcoming characters, upgrades and improvements. It should be noted that not all features and upgrades shown in Advance Servers will be available in final version of Free Fire OB29 update.