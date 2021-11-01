comscore Top 5 tips and tricks to improve winning chances in Free Fire
  • Home
  • Gaming
  • Top 5 tips and tricks to improve winning chances in Free Fire
News

Top 5 tips and tricks to improve winning chances in Free Fire

Gaming

Here is a list of the top 5 tips and tricks that you can implement in your Free Fire gameplay, to try and win the matches easily.

Free Fire (3)

Image Credit: Free fire

Garena Free Fire is currently one of the most popular battle royale games currently played in India. The concept behind the game involves 100 players being pitted against each other to become the last man standing. To make the game interesting and fast-paced, the developers have implemented a time limit and keep on shrinking the playable zone to make players confront each other. Also Read - Free Fire active codes today, November 1: How to win gun skins, weapons, emotes, diamonds for free

Surviving at the end zones becomes pretty difficult as the game progresses, as the circle keeps on decreasing in size. Only the best out of the bunch manage to survive till the end, however, there are a few strategies that gamers can use to survive, without having to take on a lot of opponents. Here we will be taking a look at five of the top tips that you can use to improve your survival chances. Also Read - Free Fire redeem codes, rewards today: How to get legendary gun skins, diamonds, masks for free

Camping

While camping is not a playstyle appreciated by many, it is one to help you stay out of gunfights and keep a low profile. You simply can camp at safe places which are hidden from sight to outlast most of the players. You can also try to gain a sniper rifle, which you can use to take kills while staying hidden. Also Read - How to get Black Rose Rocker bundle, M14 Killspark Shinobi Gun skin for free in Free Fire

Stick to the edge of the safe zone

Most of the players push towards the centre of the map to get as many kills and also to stay safe from the collapsing safe zone. But if timed right, you can choose to stick to the end of the safe zone, where you will not find as many combat situations.

Try and get a Surfboard

Moving fast will help you in staying safe from other players scoping the area to get kills. Getting a Surfboard will help you get out of escalating situations fast and also help you in navigating the map easily while the safe zone collapses.

Choose a character with healing ability and carry a lot of medkits

While you try and stay safe from combat, you might end up having to take a few players on during the gameplay. During such fights, your health will lower and you can recover it either using your healing capabilities or with the help of medkits.

Keep rotating positions

While camping will help you stay safe from most gunfights, it is a good strategy to keep on rotating your positions so that you can safely navigate towards the new circle and also stay safe from the players who specifically search camping sites.

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.
  • Published Date: November 1, 2021 8:53 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Union Budget 2021 to Twitter accounts banned: Today's top tech news
thumb-img
News
Realme X7 series India launch to Carl Pei's new venture Nothing: Top tech news today
thumb-img
Apps
WhatsApp brings Always Mute group chats to iOS, Android
thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones

Editor's Pick

Top 5 tips and tricks to improve winning chances in Free Fire
Gaming
Top 5 tips and tricks to improve winning chances in Free Fire
Samsung smartphone shipment increases in Q3 2021 in North America

Mobiles

Samsung smartphone shipment increases in Q3 2021 in North America

Facebook removes 30 million posts on Instagram in India in September

Apps

Facebook removes 30 million posts on Instagram in India in September

Maxima Max Pro X6 smartwatch launched in India at Rs 3,999

Wearables

Maxima Max Pro X6 smartwatch launched in India at Rs 3,999

Airtel introduces 5GforBusiness initiative to demonstrate 5G use cases to business

Telecom

Airtel introduces 5GforBusiness initiative to demonstrate 5G use cases to business

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

Top 5 tips and tricks to improve winning chances in Free Fire

Facebook removes 30 million posts on Instagram in India in September

Maxima Max Pro X6 smartwatch launched in India at Rs 3,999

Realme Narzo 30 smartphone available with Rs 1500 off in Amazon sale

Airtel introduces 5GforBusiness initiative to demonstrate 5G use cases to business

iPhone 13 production hit by chip shortage: 3 options to consider instead if you want a new iPhone

JioPhone Next first impressions: Basic, but offers everything you can ask for at Rs 6,499

How to scan Paytm App QR Code sent on WhatsApp

Poco Smartphone Offers on FlipKart Big Diwali Sale 2021

JioPhone Next releasing this Diwali: Top features to know before you buy the Jio-Google smartphone

Related Topics

Related Stories

Top 5 tips and tricks to improve winning chances in Free Fire

Gaming

Top 5 tips and tricks to improve winning chances in Free Fire
Free Fire active codes today, November 1: How to win gun skins, weapons, emotes, diamonds for free

Gaming

Free Fire active codes today, November 1: How to win gun skins, weapons, emotes, diamonds for free
Free Fire redeem codes, rewards today: How to get legendary gun skins, diamonds, masks for free

Gaming

Free Fire redeem codes, rewards today: How to get legendary gun skins, diamonds, masks for free
Free Fire rewards: Black Rose Rocker bundle, M14 Killspark Shinobi Gun skin for free

Gaming

Free Fire rewards: Black Rose Rocker bundle, M14 Killspark Shinobi Gun skin for free
Free Fire redeem codes October 29: How to avail diamonds, emotes, masks, other rewards

Gaming

Free Fire redeem codes October 29: How to avail diamonds, emotes, masks, other rewards

हिंदी समाचार

AMOLED स्क्रीन और GPS जैसे फीचर्स के साथ लॉन्च हुई Huawei Watch Fit: जानें कीमत और खासियत

Free Fire Season 42 Free Pass में मिलेंगे ढेरों फ्री रिवॉर्ड, जानें पूरी लिस्ट

फ्री फायर के इंडियन सर्वर पर आज फ्री मिलेंगे M14 Killspark Shinobi गन स्किन समेत ढेरों रिवॉर्ड, जानें कैसे

एंड-टु-एंड एन्क्रिप्शन के बावजूद कैसे लीक हो जाती हैं WhatsApp चैट?

Instagram ने लॉन्च किया Diwali-Special Stickers और स्टोरी फीचर, जैने कैसे करें यूज

Latest Videos

Realme Narzo 30 smartphone available with Rs 1,500 off during Amazon sale

News

Realme Narzo 30 smartphone available with Rs 1,500 off during Amazon sale
JioPhone Next First Look, Launched in India

Hands On

JioPhone Next First Look, Launched in India
JioPhone Next First Look: Launched in India | EXCLUSIVE

JioPhone Next First Look: Launched in India | EXCLUSIVE
How to scan Paytm App QR Code sent on WhatsApp without using any other phone

Features

How to scan Paytm App QR Code sent on WhatsApp without using any other phone

News

Top 5 tips and tricks to improve winning chances in Free Fire
Gaming
Top 5 tips and tricks to improve winning chances in Free Fire
Facebook removes 30 million posts on Instagram in India in September

Apps

Facebook removes 30 million posts on Instagram in India in September
Maxima Max Pro X6 smartwatch launched in India at Rs 3,999

Wearables

Maxima Max Pro X6 smartwatch launched in India at Rs 3,999
Realme Narzo 30 smartphone available with Rs 1500 off in Amazon sale

News

Realme Narzo 30 smartphone available with Rs 1500 off in Amazon sale
Airtel introduces 5GforBusiness initiative to demonstrate 5G use cases to business

Telecom

Airtel introduces 5GforBusiness initiative to demonstrate 5G use cases to business

new arrivals in india

Samsung Galaxy M42 5G
Samsung Galaxy M42 5G

21,999

Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra
Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra

69,999

Xiaomi Mi 11X
Xiaomi Mi 11X

29,999

Realme 8 5G
Realme 8 5G

13,999

Samsung Galaxy F12
Samsung Galaxy F12

10,999

POCO X3 Pro
POCO X3 Pro

18,999

Realme 8 Pro
Realme 8 Pro

17,999

Realme 8
Realme 8

14,999

Vivo X60 Pro Plus
Vivo X60 Pro Plus

69,990

Vivo X60 Pro
Vivo X60 Pro

49,990

Best Sellers