Free Fire: How to get Pink Laminate (M4A1) Weapon Loot Crate, Evil Slayer Bundle for free

Garena hosts events on Free Fire almost every other month offering a wide range of in-game exclusive items for free or at discount to the players. While redeem codes are one of the best ways to obtain cosmetics, participating in these frequent events can be another good option to leverage the gameplay.

In that case, Garena has recently added a Two Birds One Stone event that brings along some of the exciting rewards that gamers can grab for free. The rewards include voucher, emote, and two exclusive bundles as well.

How to get Evil Slayer and Blood Buster Bundle for free in Free Fire

The rewards in the Two Birds One Stone event will be available till December 26. To earn the exclusive bundles, here's what players will have to do-

– Launch the game, and tap on the Two Birds One Stone event.

-Next up, two rows will appear, select it and then spin until you receive the rewards.

While the exclusive bundles are said to improve the gameplay, players will have to spend a certain amount of diamonds to obtain them. Here’s what Sportskeeda explains- there are two prize pools that a player can choose from. In case, the player chooses a single row from one pool they will be entitled to rewards listed only in that row. Meanwhile, selecting both rows will get them two items. The cost of drawing the rewards differs as well, but unlike some BR titles, the event guarantees rewards within six spins. The item once drawn won’t get repeated, and the cost of spins will increase gradually.

As for the diamonds, selecting both sides will require a total of 1220 diamonds, while a single row demands 874 diamonds. Interested to know about the rewards? Here’s the list as shared by the report-

Top Row

Bloody Gold (MP40) Weapon Loot Crate

Death’s Backpack

Evil Slayer Bundle

Fancy Hands emote1x Diamond Royale Voucher (Expires January 31, 2022)

Flaming Wolf Weapon Loot Crate

Bottom Row

Pink Laminate (M4A1) Weapon Loot Crate

Swordsman Legends Loot Crate

Blood Buster Bundle

Kongfu emote1x Weapon Royale Voucher (Expires: January 31, 2022)

Red Samurai Weapon Loot Crate