Free Fire and Venom: Let There Be Carnage collaboration will drop in soon. The crossover is said to bring an immersive experience with 'exclusive content' from the movie. While Garena had a collab with some big franchises in the past including Street Fighter V, Attack on Titan, the new partnership will have Free Fire sneak peek (as references) in the motion picture.

Notably, the developer has revealed a calendar for upcoming events and teased some of the Free Fire and Venom 2 collab in-game accessories. The event has already begun on October 10 and will continue till October 24. One of the exciting rewards that many players are looking forward to is the "We Are Venom" streetwear outfit. In case you are wondering how to grab it for free, here are the steps to follow.

How to get free “We Are Venom” streetwear outfit in Free Fire

Free Fire "We Are Venom" streetwear outfit, a new reward from the collab will be available for players in the Chaos Quest event. The Chaos event begins October 16 and will run till October 24. During this event, users will have to complete several specific missions, like scoring a certain number of kills, playing Free Fire for 60 minutes, etc. On completing the missions they will be rewarded a unique Carnage Token.

To grab the “We Are Venom” streetwear outfit one will have to collect a total of 15 Carnage Tokens in exchange for which they will get this outfit. Here are a few simple steps to follow to obtain the unique outfit.

Step 1: First up can open the events section in Free Fire and then select the FF x Venom tab.

Step 2: Next, tap on the Chaos Quest section and complete the missions to collect Carnage Tokens from the ‘Collect Tokens’ tab.

Step 3: Once you have enough Carnage Tokens they can then be exchanged for the We Are Venom Streetwear set from the ‘Exchange’ tab.

As for other rewards, players can pick the Venom Backpack if they log in on October 16. Playing for an hour the same will let players win Carnage Helmet for free, and Carnage Tokens as well.