Free Fire working codes today, November 29: How to get free codes, redeem latest rewards

Garena Free Fire working codes today: Free Fire in-game items mostly require spending diamonds. But the in-game currency can be expensive, thankfully there are alternate methods to obtain items and rewards for free. Redeem codes that are released periodically by the developers are one of the best sources to grab character skins, weapons, emotes, etc.

Several codes are released for specific regions, while some general codes can be used by players across the world. Here are the redeem codes in Free Fire today that tag along with exciting rewards.

Free Fire redeem codes today, November 29: How to get the latest rewards for the day

BBHUQWPO1616UY: Diamond Royale Voucher

F2QA SFGY T5GH: Free 299 Diamonds Bundle

F8IK NBVF R55T: Dreki Pet Free Fire Code

F34R FGBN MKLO: Free Diamonds Voucher

F9IK MNBV CDER: Head Hunting Parachute

F1QS DFGY 657U: Premium Bundles

F7UJ MNBV CDER: Justice Fighter and Vandal Revolt Weapon Loot Crate

FHYT 543E WSXC: Mr. Shark Backpack, Kelly Bobblehead, Spikey Spine

F8IK MNBV CXSW: EGG Hunter Loot Box

F34E RFGB HNML: Phantom Bear Bundle

F0OLKJHB GFDE: Animal Weapon Loot Crate

F9IK JNBV FDER: Vandal Revolt Weapon Loot Crate

F3E4 RTGB NMKI: Shirou Free Fire Character

F2QA ZXCV BHNM: Sneaky Clown Weapon Loot Crate

F8IK MNBV CDSE: 1x Rebel Academy Weapon Loot Crate

Additional redeem codes

FV5X A5AS ZXCV

FGHJ HGFC BNVK

F456 Y7UI JKMN

FBNM KI34 F857

FG6T VCGD BE4N

FK6O Y98G 7CU7

F65R FDRJ 5I8T

F7VY GHDE RO59

F8G7 VY3D SJKO

FR98 F76T GDBN

F5MK E456 7UJL

F97Y 6TGH JKFR

FDSA Q124 5YHN

Some of these codes are exclusive to specific servers, players in other regions may find an error message if they try to activate the code on the redemption site. That said, here are the simple steps to redeem codes in the Free Fire redemption site.

Free Fire redemption site: How to activate codes, get the latest rewards

– Open the redemption site, log in by adding credentials, as you won’t be able to redeem codes via a guest account.

-Paste the preferred code from the above list in the text field then tap the Confirm button.

-Once done, the rewards will reflect in the mail section, it usually takes a day from activation.