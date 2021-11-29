Free Fire working codes today, November 29: How to get free codes, redeem latest rewards

Garena Free Fire working codes today: Free Fire in-game items mostly require spending diamonds. But the in-game currency can be expensive, thankfully there are alternate methods to obtain items and rewards for free. Redeem codes that are released periodically by the developers are one of the best sources to grab character skins, weapons, emotes, etc. Also Read - Today’s Free Fire redeem codes: Check the list of working codes, how to claim and win rewards
Several codes are released for specific regions, while some general codes can be used by players across the world. Here are the redeem codes in Free Fire today that tag along with exciting rewards. Also Read - Garena Free Fire redeem codes for today, November 25: How to avail diamonds, skins, characters, more
Free Fire redeem codes today, November 29: How to get the latest rewards for the day
BBHUQWPO1616UY: Diamond Royale Voucher Also Read - Garena Free Fire codes today, November 23: How to win latest rewards, activate redeem codes
F2QA SFGY T5GH: Free 299 Diamonds Bundle
F8IK NBVF R55T: Dreki Pet Free Fire Code
F34R FGBN MKLO: Free Diamonds Voucher
F9IK MNBV CDER: Head Hunting Parachute
F1QS DFGY 657U: Premium Bundles
F7UJ MNBV CDER: Justice Fighter and Vandal Revolt Weapon Loot Crate
FHYT 543E WSXC: Mr. Shark Backpack, Kelly Bobblehead, Spikey Spine
F8IK MNBV CXSW: EGG Hunter Loot Box
F34E RFGB HNML: Phantom Bear Bundle
F0OLKJHB GFDE: Animal Weapon Loot Crate
F9IK JNBV FDER: Vandal Revolt Weapon Loot Crate
F3E4 RTGB NMKI: Shirou Free Fire Character
F2QA ZXCV BHNM: Sneaky Clown Weapon Loot Crate
F8IK MNBV CDSE: 1x Rebel Academy Weapon Loot Crate
Additional redeem codes
FV5X A5AS ZXCV
FGHJ HGFC BNVK
F456 Y7UI JKMN
FBNM KI34 F857
FG6T VCGD BE4N
FK6O Y98G 7CU7
F65R FDRJ 5I8T
F7VY GHDE RO59
F8G7 VY3D SJKO
FR98 F76T GDBN
F5MK E456 7UJL
F97Y 6TGH JKFR
FDSA Q124 5YHN
Some of these codes are exclusive to specific servers, players in other regions may find an error message if they try to activate the code on the redemption site. That said, here are the simple steps to redeem codes in the Free Fire redemption site.
Free Fire redemption site: How to activate codes, get the latest rewards
– Open the redemption site, log in by adding credentials, as you won’t be able to redeem codes via a guest account.
-Paste the preferred code from the above list in the text field then tap the Confirm button.
-Once done, the rewards will reflect in the mail section, it usually takes a day from activation.