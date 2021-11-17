comscore Free Fire working redeem codes for today: How to get free M1014 – Demolitionist gun skin
Free Fire working redeem code for today: Get free M1014 – Demolitionist gun skin

Garena releases new Free Fire redeem codes daily that helps players win free rewards including diamonds, weapons, and much more to head to the next level. Check today’s codes and rewards here.

Free Fire codes rewards November 2021

Free Fire is one of the most popular battle royale games in India. The mobile game gained wide popularity in the country following the ban of PUBG Mobile last September. It is one of the most downloaded battle royale games for Android as well as iPhone users at this time. Also Read - Free Fire codes today, November 16: How to get Egg Day Headpic avatar, Egghunter Loot Box, Phantom Bear Bundle

The game is available for download free of cost on the Google Play store as well as the Apple App Store. It has been downloaded by millions of users from the Play store. Also Read - Free Fire codes, rewards today: How to redeem codes, get latest rewards

Free Fire redeem codes

To level up in the game, Garena Free Fire players are required to pay real money in order to purchase diamonds, weapons, guns, and more. However, the game developer releases new redeem codes daily that help players win free rewards including diamonds, weapons, and much more to head to the next level without burning your pocket. Also Read - Garena Free Fire becomes the most downloaded mobile game in October 2021

It should be noted that these codes expire within 24 hours. So, if you wish to try them, use them as soon as possible since they will not work after 24 hours. Once the codes are claimed, the rewards will be credited in a day’s time.

Check out the list of Free Fire redeem code for today

FF10HXQBBH2J — M1014 – Demolitionist

Notably, the code is applicable for people holding an account on the Indonesian server. Players located outside the region will be unable to claim the reward.

How to claim Free Fire redeem code: Step-by-step guide

Step 1: Head over to the official Rewards Redemption Site or simply click here.

Step 2: Sign up with your social media credentials including Facebook, Google, Apple ID, Twitter, among others.

Step 3: Copy and paste today’s Free Fire redeem code FF10HXQBBH2J in the text box.

Step 4: Click on confirm option.

The reward will be credited within 24 hours of redemption. Check the in-game mail to keep track of credited rewards.

Published Date: November 17, 2021 4:29 PM IST
Updated Date: November 17, 2021 4:31 PM IST
  • Published Date: November 17, 2021 4:29 PM IST
  • Updated Date: November 17, 2021 4:31 PM IST

Best Sellers