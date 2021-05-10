Free Fire World Series 2021 Singapore finals pushed due to Covid-19

Garena will be holding its Free Fire World Series 2021 Singapore (FFWS 2021 SG) finals on May 30 at 6:30 PM IST. The company states that it has shifted the date due to the ongoing pandemic to prioritise the health and safety of all involved. Even though the finals have been pushed, the Play-Ins will continue to take place on May 22. Also Read - CoWIN portal gets new four-digit security code: What is it, here's how it works

This is Free Fire's largest-ever series to date with 18 global teams from 11 regions taking part to win the lion's share of the $20,00,000 prize pool. The Play-Ins ending on May 22 will see nine teams competing for the three spots in the finals. These three will then duke it out with the tournament's 9 seed teams in the finals.

Free Fire World Series 2021 Singapore: When and where to watch

Both the Play-Ins and the Finals will be live-streamed via the official Free Fire YouTube channel. There is no in-person attendance allowed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The conclusion of the Play-Ins will take place on May 22 starting at 6:30 PM IST. Whereas, the finals will now take place on May 30 at 6:30 PM IST.

Where are the participating teams from?

The Play-Ins include nine teams from Singapore, Europe, Vietnam, Thailand, MENA (Middle East & North Africa), Brazil, Latin America, Indonesia, Russia & CIS (Commonwealth of Independent States). The seed teams in the finals are from Brazil, Latin America, Thailand, Vietnam, Thailand, Taiwan, Russia & CIS, MENA and MCP (Malaysia, Cambodia, Philippines).

Teams missing the action

The company in a press release has also announced that teams from India, Bangladesh and Pakistan were unable to travel to Singapore due to COVID-19 national travel restrictions. However, to recognise the teams’ effort in qualifying for the World Series, Garena has stated that it will award them with a share of the prize pool at the end.