Free Fire x Money Heist crossover: How to win Blood Ink banner, Red Robster Bundle for free

Garena’s Free Fire often make collaboration with popular franchises. The latest being with the infamous Spanish heist crime drama series Money Heist. Also Read - New to Free Fire? Here are 3 ways to level up in the game quickly

The fresh crossover kicked in today, December 3 2021. With the popular Netflix series final season hitting the OTT platform soon, Garena has announced the collab to amp up the excitement. The developer teasing the event revealed what the new collaboration bags in for gamers. Also Read - Free Fire redeem codes today 2 December: How to get diamond codes, loot crates, and more

Free Fire Money Heist crossover: Event duration, rewards, and more

As mentioned, the Money Heist crossover will be up in the BR game on December 3 and will continue till December 14. There will be multiple missions and in-game rewards for players. The popular character who goes by the name Professor will make a grand return to Bermuda. Playing as the character you will have to locate the gold, save the squad caught during a heist with the help of other Free Fire team players. Also Read - Free Fire OB31 update: Top 5 features that gamers will like

That said, the Plan Bermuda: Raid and Run event has begun and it includes a wide range of items from weapon crates, banner, diamond royale voucher, and a new Red Robster bundle. The event will run till December 14, which means players have more than a week to get hold of the rewards. Gamers will require collecting Heist Gold tokens through aftermatch drops and daily missions and the good part is it can be stored for later use.



To vote for other categories click here.

As cited by Sportskeeda, one can later select the “Deliver” option to deliver the amount accumulated to the “Professor.” Simply to say, one would have to deliver a particular amount of gold to the Professor to obtain the rewards. Here’s are the milestones listed by Garena-

10 Tons: 100 Gold30 Tons: Blood Ink (Banner)

70 Tons: Diamond Royale Voucher

120 Tons: 3x SCAR – Phantom Assassin Weapon Loot Crate

150 Tons: Red Robster Bundle

To get the rewards, here’s what you will have to do-

-Launch the game, and tap on Plan Bermuda under the Events section.

-Then tap on the Raid and Run tab and press the Go To button to visit the special Money Heist event.

-Then you will have to collect Heist Gold by completing daily missions that go live at 4 AM IST.

-Following this, you can insert Heist Gold to melt and deliver it to the Professor.

-On receiving sufficient gold, you will be rewarded the above-mentioned items.