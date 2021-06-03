Free Fire x Street Fighter 5 crossover to kick off in July: What to expect

Garena Free Fire is one of the most popular battle royale games currently available in India. The company has recently partnered with Capcom to bring its Street Fighter franchise characters to the game. Also Read - Garena Free Fire redeem codes for June 2021: How to get weapons loot crate, Season 37 Elite Pass rewards for free

Apart from this, we also expect the company to add some Street Fighter-themed cosmetics to the game. According to a report by InsideEsports, Free Fire will also integrate signature Street Fighter moves into the gameplay, like Chun-Li’s spinning kick and Ryu’s Hadouken.

When will the Free Fire x Street Fighter 5 crossover event go live?

Currently, Free Fire has partnered with McLaren and has added several automobile-themed elements into the gameplay. This partnership will be ending by the end of June, and July will mark the start of the Free Fire x Street Fighter 5 crossover event.

What in-game items will be added?

As of now, we know that Garena will be adding a list of Street Fighter in-game items to Free Fire, which will include Ryu backpack, Ryu ice, Chun-li package, Ryu set, Chun-li set, Lobby tree, T-shirt Ryu, Granada Hadouken, Ryket Special Royale Ticket, Mag-7 Chun-li, Mp5 Chun-li and Emote Hadouken.

Apart from these, the company will also be adding multiple other in-game items and characters, details about which will be relayed to the public in the coming weeks.