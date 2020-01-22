5 things from PUBG PC that could come to PUBG Mobile soon

Battle royale game PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds recently got a new 6.1 update which introduced a new map along with other things. The new map Karakin is definitely one of the most exciting released for the game yet. PUBG PC has been ahead of PUBG Mobile in terms of adding new maps and most other things. It’s usually after things have been added on PC that they make their way to the mobile version of the game. Hence we will be taking a look at the things that have recently been added to PUBG PC that might make its way to PUBG Mobile soon.

PUBG PC things coming to PUBG Mobile

Karakin Map

Karakin is a map with arid, rocky environment that provides wide-open terrain and challenging engagements. The devs promise that the map is small, fast, and dangerous: Expect the tension of Miramar combined with the pace of Sanhok. Karakin is a 64 players map.

The Black Zone is designed to push players out of the safety of a building. Towns can be undamaged, totally flattened, and everything in between with Black Zone. There will be a siren to indicate the starting of the black zone. The area will turn purple on the map. Vikendi has been removed from public matches temporarily and will be replaced by Karakin. It has a high probability of coming to PUBG Mobile soon.

Sticky Bomb (or C4)

PUBG devs finally introduced the C4 which is being called Sticky Bomb. This can be used on enemies and on the new Breach Points in Karakin. This throwable will be exclusively available on Karakin map. Bullets can penetrate breachable walls and those open up a lot of avenues for campers or those countering them. This should be available when Karakin map launches on Mobile.

Motor Glider for Erangel and Miramar

This new vehicle was on PUBG Labs, and has been added to the PUBG PC live server. Motor Glider is available on Erangel and Miramar. It has two seats; one for pilot and one for passenger who can shoot and use any weapon from the backseat. Motor Glider will be spawned without gas, so players will have to fuel up before starting the engine. This can possibly be added even before Karakin map on PUBG Mobile.

Soft walls

These are the new kinds of walls that have been introduced in the Karakin map. These soft walls can’t stop bullets and it’s a bad idea to hide behind these. Shooting through these walls makes holes in them. These walls can be identified by the small holes they already have in them.

Secret locked places

Vikendi was the first map to introduce locked places that could be accessed by breaking rocks with vehicles. Now Karakin map also has such places which are either underground or are fully walled buildings. These come with breakable walls that can be blown with the new sticky bomb. These location offer plenty of top tier loot.