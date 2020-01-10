comscore G.I. Joe: War on Cobra is a new strategy game coming to Android
G.I. Joe: War on Cobra is a new strategy game coming to Android on January 20

This new game comes from D3 Go! studio and not Hasbro.

  Published: January 10, 2020 12:22 PM IST
G.I. Joe War on Cobra

G.I. JoeThere is a new strategy game called G.I. Joe: War on Cobra that is set to hit Android on January 20. This new game comes from D3 Go! studio and not Hasbro. Hasbro owns the G.I Joe franchise and has been responsible for all media content up until now. The title is now available for pre-registration on the Google Play Store.  The game is set to be similar to the previous gacha games from the company. The game will implement capsule based gameplay which is reminiscent of the 80s.

The game will be similar to the other card based games with a strategy element to it. The trailer of the game shows that the gameplay involves card collection and their use in the gameplay. Players will have to defend their base and take others using their card collection. Players can choose from the good guys which is the G.I Joes or the bad guys from Cobra Commander’s regime. Players will equip their team and wait for the enemies to attack the base in order to defend.

Players have to collect a bunch of heroes, villains and other equipment card in order to make a solid deck that will win them different scenarios. Players will have to complete missions to get new cards to add to their decks. As of now there is no news about how the game will be monetized, but it is expected to be a free-to-play game that will probably come with in-app purchases.

But as of now there is very little to differentiate it from the other strategy card games that are available right now. We will have to wait for the game to launch to see if it is different from what we expect it to be. But the trailer of the game offers little hope.

  • Published Date: January 10, 2020 12:22 PM IST

