comscore G.I. Joe: War On Cobra turn based mobile game launched
  • Home
  • Gaming
  • G.I. Joe: War On Cobra turn based mobile game launched
News

G.I. Joe: War On Cobra turn based mobile game launched

Gaming

G.I. Joe: War On Cobra comes from D3 Go! studio in partnership with Hasbro.

  • Updated: April 20, 2020 4:45 PM IST
G.I.Joe War on Cobra

There is a new strategy game called G.I. Joe: War on Cobra that just hit Android. This new game comes from D3 Go! studio in partnership with Hasbro. Hasbro owns the G.I Joe franchise and has been responsible for all media content up until now. The title is now available for download on the Google Play Store.  The game is similar to the previous gacha games from the company. The game implements capsule based gameplay which is reminiscent of the 80s. Also Read - Iconic 90’s Cartoon G.I. Joe: A Real American Hero is now available on YouTube

The game is similar to the other card based games with a strategy element to it. The trailer of the game showed that the gameplay involves card collection and their use in the gameplay. Players have to defend their base and take others using their card collection. Players can choose from the good guys which is the G.I Joes or the bad guys from Cobra Commander’s regime. Players equip their team and wait for the enemies to attack the base in order to defend. Also Read - G.I. Joe: War on Cobra is a new strategy game coming to Android on January 20

Players have to collect a bunch of heroes, villains and other equipment card in order to make a solid deck that will win them different scenarios. The objective is to complete missions to get new cards to add to their decks. G.I. Joe: War On Cobra is a free-to-play game but it is heavily dependent on in-app purchases. Besides these there are in-app advertisements as well. But as of now there is very little to differentiate it from the other strategy card games that are available right now.

G.I. Joe: War on Cobra is a new strategy game coming to Android on January 20

Also Read

G.I. Joe: War on Cobra is a new strategy game coming to Android on January 20

G.I. Joe: War On Cobra: Objectives

– Collect Hero, Troop, Command, and Vehicle cards inspired by the classic G.I. JOE animated series and action figure toy lines.

– Compete with other players in PvP battles to raise rank.

– Equip your Squad and defend your base from land, sea, or air assaults with special defenses, including Turrets, Sea Mines, Armed Troops and Heavy Artillery.

– Choose a side, both G.I. Joe and Cobra factions have unique Units and Buildings with different playstyles.

– Battles require strategic deployment of units and quick responses for victory.

Story Timeline

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel.
  • Published Date: April 20, 2020 3:29 PM IST
  • Updated Date: April 20, 2020 4:45 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Valentine's Day: Last minute gifting ideas for him and her
thumb-img
News
A look at top five smartphones under Rs 15,000
thumb-img
News
Nokia 3310 Turns 19, and Twitter gets all nostalgic with 'Happy Birthday' tweets
thumb-img
News
Vivo V17 Pro coming with 32MP dual-selfie pop-up camera; India launch this month

Editor's Pick

G.I. Joe: War On Cobra turn based mobile game launched
Gaming
G.I. Joe: War On Cobra turn based mobile game launched
Huawei Watch GT 2 update adds SpO2 measurement feature

Wearables

Huawei Watch GT 2 update adds SpO2 measurement feature

Google starts listing COVID-19 testing centers in search results

News

Google starts listing COVID-19 testing centers in search results

Lenovo ThinkBook Plus to go on sale in China starting April 24

News

Lenovo ThinkBook Plus to go on sale in China starting April 24

Samsung may launch affordable 5G phones to tackle COVID-19 financial losses

News

Samsung may launch affordable 5G phones to tackle COVID-19 financial losses

Most Popular

Realme 6 Pro Review

Resident Evil 3 remake Review

OnePlus 7T Pro Long Term Review

Inbase Urban Fit smartwatch review

OnePlus 7T long-term Review

Realme X3 full specifications and design leaked online

Google starts listing COVID-19 testing centers in search results

Lenovo ThinkBook Plus to go on sale in China starting April 24

Samsung may launch affordable 5G phones to tackle COVID-19 financial losses

Realme Narzo 10 series won't launch on April 21: Here is why

Secret Android Features you didn't know about

Contract tracing: Here is what it means and how it works

boAt Lifestyle sets focus on 2021 to avoid impact of pandemic

Aarogya Setu app has major red flags when it comes to security concerns

Realme 6 Pro vs Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro Camera Comparison

Related Topics

Related Stories

G.I. Joe: War On Cobra turn based mobile game launched

Gaming

G.I. Joe: War On Cobra turn based mobile game launched
G.I. Joe: War on Cobra is a new strategy game coming to Android on January 20

Gaming

G.I. Joe: War on Cobra is a new strategy game coming to Android on January 20
Fortnite now has a Monopoly board themed after it

Gaming

Fortnite now has a Monopoly board themed after it
3D printing to reach a million homes by 2018

News

3D printing to reach a million homes by 2018

हिंदी समाचार

Mi 10 Lite 5G स्मार्टफोन जल्द हो सकता है चीन में लॉन्च, जानिए खास बातें

Vivo V1990A स्मार्टफोन की सभी स्पेसिफिकेशंस TENAA की वेबसाइट पर हुई लीक

Realme Narzo सीरीज इस वजह से नहीं होगी 21 अप्रैल को लॉन्च

OPPO A12 स्मार्टफोन हुआ लॉन्च, जानिए इसकी कीमत और फीचर

TikTok वीडियो पर लाइक न मिलने पर 18 साल के युवक ने की आत्महत्या

Latest Videos

Secret Android Features you didn't know about

Features

Secret Android Features you didn't know about
OnePlus 8 Series launch: Here are 5 things that you need to know

News

OnePlus 8 Series launch: Here are 5 things that you need to know
Realme 6 Pro vs Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro Camera Comparison: Which one is more versatile?

Features

Realme 6 Pro vs Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro Camera Comparison: Which one is more versatile?
5 ways to make your Android phone faster

Features

5 ways to make your Android phone faster

News

Realme X3 full specifications and design leaked online
News
Realme X3 full specifications and design leaked online
Google starts listing COVID-19 testing centers in search results

News

Google starts listing COVID-19 testing centers in search results
Lenovo ThinkBook Plus to go on sale in China starting April 24

News

Lenovo ThinkBook Plus to go on sale in China starting April 24
Samsung may launch affordable 5G phones to tackle COVID-19 financial losses

News

Samsung may launch affordable 5G phones to tackle COVID-19 financial losses
Realme Narzo 10 series won't launch on April 21: Here is why

News

Realme Narzo 10 series won't launch on April 21: Here is why