comscore Monument Valley 3 in works; ustwo games starts development | BGR India
  • Home
  • Gaming
  • Game developer ustwo games officially confirms Monument Valley 3
News

Game developer ustwo games officially confirms Monument Valley 3

Gaming

To aid game development and good results for Monument Valley 3 the game studio is looking for a game director. ustwo games also added a link to direct potential applicants to the job section and application page on its website.

  • Published: August 2, 2019 2:05 PM IST
Monument Valley 3

Game developer ustwo games has just confirmed that it is working on a sequel to its successful Monument Valley series. The game studio took to its official Twitter account to make this announcement confirming Monument Valley 3. The tweet confirmed that the studio is starting work on the upcoming entry from the game series. The tweet also shared an image of a wall complete with multiple Monument Valley levels. We are not sure if these are screenshots from the previous two games or they are concepts for the upcoming game. The studio also confirmed that Monument Valley 3 means that it is currently working on two games at the same time.

Monument Valley 3 details

To aid game development and good results, the game studio is looking for a game director. ustwo games also added a link to direct potential applicants to the job section and application page on its website. A game director is usually responsible to envision the game and then ensure that the development visions the game. ustwo games spokesperson shared a statement with Engadget regarding the announcement. The statement said, “We’d also love a new Game Director to bring their own spin to this world, giving them freedom to explore while keeping just enough elements of Monument Valley 1 and 2 to stay true to our fans.”

The studio did not share any details about Monument Valley 3 including a launch date or the gameplay. Original Monument Valley launched back in 2014 on iOS presenting users with beautiful 3D puzzles. The game also featured in the third season of Netflix Original House of Cards providing it a push towards the mainstream. This pushed more users to discover the game making it popular across the globe. The studio released the sequel to the original, Monument Valley 2 in 2017. Similar to the first one, the sequel also received praise from critics. The game was so good that it even outsold the original game.

Monument Valley 2 now available on Android

Also Read

Monument Valley 2 now available on Android

ustwo games is also working on a second game as mentioned above. The second game Repair will be exclusive to the upcoming Apple Arcade. In addition to Monument Valley series, the studio has also worked on another game called Lands End. Lands End is a VR game that is available on Samsung Gear headset.

Story Timeline

  • Published Date: August 2, 2019 2:05 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
Deals
Honor Friendship Days sale: A look at top offers
thumb-img
News
Oppo K3 vs Realme X: What's different
thumb-img
News
Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Flipkart teaser out
thumb-img
News
Redmi K20, Redmi K20 Pro first sale tomorrow: All you need to know

Editor's Pick

ACT Stream TV 4K now available for ACT Fibernet users
News
ACT Stream TV 4K now available for ACT Fibernet users
Monument Valley 3 in works; ustwo games starts development

Gaming

Monument Valley 3 in works; ustwo games starts development

You can now quickly file ITR using 'e-filing Lite' portal

News

You can now quickly file ITR using 'e-filing Lite' portal

Lightyear One is an electric car with five square meters of solar panels

News

Lightyear One is an electric car with five square meters of solar panels

Samsung Exynos 9630 reportedly under development

News

Samsung Exynos 9630 reportedly under development

Most Popular

Huawei Y9 Prime (2019) First Impressions

Lenovo IdeaPad C340 Review

Asus ROG Zephyrus M GU502GU Review

GoPro Hero 7 White Review

Tata Sky Binge Review

ACT Stream TV 4K now available for ACT Fibernet users

You can now quickly file ITR using 'e-filing Lite' portal

Lightyear One is an electric car with five square meters of solar panels

Samsung Exynos 9630 reportedly under development

BSNL Abhinandan-151 now offers extra 500MB daily data

Internet penetration is the biggest challenge in India: APUS Group

Why Indian engineers are missing the mark for the jobs they set out to pursue

Intel's Project Athena aims to make laptops truly mobile

Intel's Twin River wants to make dual-screen laptops mainstream

Google AR Search lets you see life-sized 3D animals up-close

Related Topics

Related Stories

Monument Valley 3 in works; ustwo games starts development

Gaming

Monument Valley 3 in works; ustwo games starts development
Motorola One Action new render images show two colors; launch imminent

News

Motorola One Action new render images show two colors; launch imminent
MIUI 11 will come with improved system stability, fewer ads

News

MIUI 11 will come with improved system stability, fewer ads
Nokia 4.2 receives dual VoLTE support and more

News

Nokia 4.2 receives dual VoLTE support and more
WhatsApp rolls out 'Frequently forwarded' message label

News

WhatsApp rolls out 'Frequently forwarded' message label

हिंदी समाचार

BSNL ने Abhinandan-151 prepaid plan में किया बदलाव, अब मिलेगा डेली 500MB अधिक डाटा

Vodafone के 255 रुपये के Prepaid Plan में हुए बदलाव, अब मिलेगा 2.5GB डेली डाटा

Tata Sky Binge : 250 रुपये वाले प्लान के साथ मिलते हैं ये सारे बेनिफिट्स

Vivo S1 स्मार्टफोन की प्री-बुकिंग शुरू, जानें कीमत और स्पेसिफिकेशंस

Infinix Anniversary sale: Infinix स्मार्टफोन को सस्ती कीमत में खरीदने का मौका, 99 रुपये में कंप्लीट मोबाइल प्रोटेक्शन

News

ACT Stream TV 4K now available for ACT Fibernet users
News
ACT Stream TV 4K now available for ACT Fibernet users
You can now quickly file ITR using 'e-filing Lite' portal

News

You can now quickly file ITR using 'e-filing Lite' portal
Lightyear One is an electric car with five square meters of solar panels

News

Lightyear One is an electric car with five square meters of solar panels
Samsung Exynos 9630 reportedly under development

News

Samsung Exynos 9630 reportedly under development
BSNL Abhinandan-151 now offers extra 500MB daily data

News

BSNL Abhinandan-151 now offers extra 500MB daily data