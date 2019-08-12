comscore Game For Peace: Tencent's mobile battle royale is world’s highest grossing
  • Home
  • Gaming
  • Game For Peace: Tencent's mobile battle royale game is world’s highest grossing
News

Game For Peace: Tencent's mobile battle royale game is world’s highest grossing

Gaming

Game for Peace has been the replacement for PUBG Mobile in China since the latter didn't have the license to earn revenue from the game.

  • Published: August 12, 2019 4:14 PM IST
Game for peace

Image Credit: Weibo

PUBG has been one of the more successful games in China, but it saw its end of the road in China a couple of months back when it launched Game for Peace. This was when publisher, Tencent Games, shut down its test version of the popular battle royale game PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds. It has shifted the userbase from PUBG to a more patriotic video game which, apparently unlike PUBG, has the regulatory approval needed to generate revenue. Tencent Games has been waiting for almost a year to earn the approval to earn money on PUBG via in-app purchases. Since it didn’t happen, the game has not been transformed into a one that has a more socialist tone to meet stringent government rules.

According to previous reports US app analytics firm Sensor Tower on May 10 announced that China’s App Store users spent more than $14 million on the new Game for Peace through in-app purchases. The new anti-terrorism-themed Game for Peace was launched and granted the monetization approval in April. According to analysts at China Renaissance, “With PUBG Mobile having around 70 million average daily active users in China now, we expect Game for Peace could potentially generate 8 billion yuan to 10 billion yuan ($1.18 billion to $1.48 billion) in annual revenue.”

And now most recent reports from Sensor Tower, the game has earned $860 million as of July. Game for Peace has apparently brought in a total of $241 million in player spending in the last two months. This accounts for more than one-quarter of total revenue since it launched in February. These figures don’t include spending from third-party users from the Chinese Android stores. While in the US market, PUBG Mobile has posted a 565 percent year-over-year surge in revenue last month to $32 million.

Tencent Games describes Game for Peace as a tactical shooting game that has been developed in-house which “pays tribute to the blue sky warriors that guard our country’s airspace”, in reference to the Chinese air force. Others have mentioned that this game is extremely similar to PUBG and in fact “game play, the background, the graphic design and the characters”, are almost the same.

WATCH: PUBG MOBILE Global Launch Trailer

Tencent however claims that these two games are very different and went so far as to mention say, “They are very different genres of games”. Users, on the other hand, have commented about the new game on Weibo and said that when they started playing Game for Peace, they found that they can pick up in a very familiar place of where they left off in PUBG and that the whole game strongly resembled PUBG, complete with PUBG gaming history.

Story Timeline

  • Published Date: August 12, 2019 4:14 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Realme 5, Realme 5 Pro to launch in India first, by end of this month
thumb-img
News
Samsung Galaxy Note 10, Note 10+ India price, pre-booking offers
thumb-img
News
Honor Band 5 India launch on August 8
thumb-img
Deals
Honor Friendship Days sale: A look at top offers

Editor's Pick

OnePlus 7T Series may launch on October 15, 2019; details
News
OnePlus 7T Series may launch on October 15, 2019; details
HTC India teases new smartphone announcement

News

HTC India teases new smartphone announcement

PUBG Mobile 0.14.0 Update coming to main server tomorrow

Gaming

PUBG Mobile 0.14.0 Update coming to main server tomorrow

Reliance Jio IoT platform will commercially launch on January 1

News

Reliance Jio IoT platform will commercially launch on January 1

Samsung Galaxy A10s with Infinity-V display announced

News

Samsung Galaxy A10s with Infinity-V display announced

Most Popular

Tata Sky Binge Review

Huami Amazfit Verge Lite Review

Vivo S1 Review

Oppo K3 Review

Samsung Galaxy S10+ long-term Review

Sony SRS-XB402M speaker launched in India

OnePlus 7T Series may launch on October 15, 2019; details

HTC India teases new smartphone announcement

Reliance Jio IoT platform will commercially launch on January 1

Samsung Galaxy A10s with Infinity-V display announced

Vodafone vs Airtel: Best family plans for postpaid users

How to add or remove channels from Tata Sky DTH online

Tata Sky Binge vs Amazon Fire TV Stick: Compared

Shoot on iPhone: Mobile filmmaking is now a course you can take

Challenges and gaps faced by consumers in the Extended Warranty segment

Related Topics

Related Stories

Game For Peace: Tencent's mobile battle royale game is world’s highest grossing

Gaming

Game For Peace: Tencent's mobile battle royale game is world’s highest grossing
PUBG Mobile 0.14.0 Update coming to main server tomorrow

Gaming

PUBG Mobile 0.14.0 Update coming to main server tomorrow
All you need to know about the new Zombie mode in PUBG Mobile Beta 0.14.0

Gaming

All you need to know about the new Zombie mode in PUBG Mobile Beta 0.14.0
Top smartphones under Rs 20,000 to play PUBG Mobile

Gaming

Top smartphones under Rs 20,000 to play PUBG Mobile
sc0ut replaces MortaL, to join Team SOUL before PUBG Mobile India Tour

Gaming

sc0ut replaces MortaL, to join Team SOUL before PUBG Mobile India Tour

हिंदी समाचार

लिमिटेड समय के लिए Open Sale पर उपलब्ध होगा Xiaomi Redmi 7A स्मार्टफोन, जानें कीमत और ऑफर

OnePlus 7T और OnePlus 7T Pro स्मार्टफोन 15 अक्टूबर को हो सकते हैं लॉन्च

Mi Days Sale: आज से शुरू हुई Xiaomi की सेल, 7,500 रुपये तक सस्ते मिलेंगे स्मार्टफोन

Reliance AGM 2019: रिलायंस ने फैमिली प्लान्स और डाटा शेयरिंग के साथ लॉन्च किया JioPostpaid Plus

Jio Fiber Welcome Offers : Jio ने पेश किया फॉरएवर अनुअल प्लान, फ्री मिलेगा 4K सेटऑप बॉक्स और टीवी

News

Sony SRS-XB402M speaker launched in India
News
Sony SRS-XB402M speaker launched in India
OnePlus 7T Series may launch on October 15, 2019; details

News

OnePlus 7T Series may launch on October 15, 2019; details
HTC India teases new smartphone announcement

News

HTC India teases new smartphone announcement
Reliance Jio IoT platform will commercially launch on January 1

News

Reliance Jio IoT platform will commercially launch on January 1
Samsung Galaxy A10s with Infinity-V display announced

News

Samsung Galaxy A10s with Infinity-V display announced