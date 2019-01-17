Tencent Holdings launches 'Game of Thrones: Winter is Coming' mobile game

If you love binge-watching TV shows (and movies), chances are you’ve heard about Game of Thrones. Based on George R. R. Martin’s series of fantasy novels, the drama series has become a worldwide phenomenon ever since its first season premiered on HBO back in 2011. Game of Thrones has set (and broken) viewership records, won numerous awards, and has a huge fanbase comprised of viewers from around the world. If that includes you, you may find a certain new smartphone game interesting.

In an effort to bolster its online gaming portfolio, Chinese internet services major Tencent Holdings has just released a ‘test’ version of a new mobile game, based on the popular fantasy drama series. Titled ‘Game of Thrones: Winter is Coming’, the game (pun intended) is actually a third-party title, having been developed by a Chinese game developer Yoozoo.

According to a report by Reuters, the launch of the game comes just weeks after Chinese authorities gave their approval to two new batches of video games. The shares of Tencent reportedly remained unaffected, while those of Yoozoo closed 2.83 percent lower. ‘Game of Thrones: Winter is Coming’ is a simulation-type game in which players can assume identities of popular characters from the series, such as Tyrion Lannister. They can also experience events such as ‘The Red Wedding’.

“The game will inherit the realist style of the HBO show, and players will be able to control various classic characters from the original novel to battle in Westeros,” Tencent Games was quoted as saying in a statement, in the Reuters report.