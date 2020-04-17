Gameloft releases 30 games to celebrate its 20th anniversary

There’s a new app from the game developer Gameloft called Gameloft Classics: 20 Years. And on the occasion of its 20th anniversary the company has released 30 games on the app. These are classic titles which are from the flip phone era, which means these are the earliest titles developed by the company.

List of games released on Gameloft Classics: 20 Years

– Abracadaball

– Alien Quarantine

– Avalanche Snowboarding

– Block Breaker Deluxe 2

– Block Breaker 3 Unlimited

– Brain Challenge 3: Think Again!

– Bubble Bash 2

– Cannon Rats

– Date or Ditch 2

– Diamond Rush

– Detective Ridley and the Mysterious Enigma

– Fashion Icon

– Gangstar 2: Kings of L.A.

– Hero of Sparta

– High School Hook Ups

– KO Legends

– Miami Nights 2: The city is yours!

– Midnight Bowling 3

– Midnight Pool

– Modern Combat 2: Black Pegasus

– Motocross: Trial Extreme

– My Life in New York

– N.O.V.A. Near Orbit Vanguard Alliance

– Platinum Solitaire 3

– Soul of Darkness

– Texas Hold’em Poker

– Vampire Romance

– Wild West Guns

– Zombiewood

– Zombie Infection

Since these are older titles these will run on the Gameloft Classics: 20 Years app itself. This app essentially works as an emulator for these older system games. And these games will definitely not run in the fullscreen mode since the screens back then used to much smaller than the ones now.

The Gameloft Classics: 20 Years app will be providing soft buttons to interact with the games. The digital d-pad and digital buttons will be taking up the lower half of the screen while the ‘display’ meant for the game will be above. This would essentially turn the screen of the smartphone into a vintage console.

The Gameloft Classics: 20 Years app is free to download. But there are in-app purchases to be made. The in-app purchases range up to $3.99 per item. This is a good time for the company to release these games, considering the lockdown around the world. People at home can catch up on some classic games.