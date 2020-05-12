Games The Shop has started delivering to green and orange zones

With the Covid 19 situation turning into a pandemic, Games The Shop paused physical deliveries. Now with the easing of COVID-19 lockdown rules,it is finally commencing its operations under certain conditions. Recently released titles including Persona 5 Royal, Resident Evil 3 Remake, Final Fantasy VII Remake, and Saints Row IV: Re-Elected (Nintendo Switch) are up for orders. Customers can also pre-order Assassin’s Creed Valhalla with a limited Steelbook case (until stocks last) on all three editions. Also Read - Sony PlayStation’s PS Plus subscriptions on Games The Shop revised

However, deliveries will be carried out under the safety guidelines issued by the concerned authorities. Deliveries are only serviceable in green and orange zones. We will try to initiate deliveries to red zones whenever we receive permission. Customers can check whether their areas fall under serviceable zones by clicking on ‘Check Pincode Serviceability’ on product pages and entering their pincode. Cash on Delivery (COD) payment will not be accepted for any order until further notice.

Older titles including Grand Theft Auto V, Assassin’s Creed Odyssey, Oninaki, Red Dead Redemption 2, Mad Max, Assassin’s Creed IV: Black Flag, Doom Eternal and more are also available, and more games will be added soon. Among video games it also offers Sony PlayStation PS Plus subscription codes. And it has just announced the availability of the revised subscription of Sony’s PlayStation Plus service in India. PlayStation Plus provides several features including online multiplayer, exclusive discounts for games on the PS Store, free PS4 games every month and more.

New PS Plus subscriptions rates on Games The Shop

– 12-month subscription: Rs 2,999 (Save 40% from monthly plan)

– 3-month subscription: Rs 1,199 (Save 37% from monthly plan)

– 1-month subscription: Rs 499

Besides this, with a PS Plus subscription, customers will receive the following benefits:

– Access to PS4 online multiplayer games

– 2 free PS4 games to download every month

– 100 GB cloud storage to save your PS4 game progress

– Exclusive deals and discounts on games, add-ons, pre-orders and more

– Customers who want to avail the features of PS Plus can purchase their preferred subscription with the new prices from Games The Shop and the codes will be instantly delivered to them.