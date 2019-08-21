Gamescom 2019: Death Stranding, Gears 5, Destiny 2, other best trailers

The Opening Night Live presentation of Gamescom 2019 was a grand affair. The event featured a host of new goodies that the fans can enjoy. Gamescom started on August 20 to 34 in Cologne, Germany. The event is attended by several developers where they will show off their upcoming projects. Canadian video game journalist and television presenter, Geoff Keighley, hosted the Opening Night ceremony. This was live streamed over the globe, and he has teased what fans can expect from the opening night.

Keighley had tweeted that the opening night will feature 25 games, the names of which he shared in a list. These games were present during the Opening Night Live. We got a view of the Borderlands 3‘s end game content plans, along with more Destiny 2: Shadowkeep content, Gears 5, Death Stranding, and the new Need for Speed Heat along with a lot of other content. Besides these there were more content from Epic Games, Capcom and Ubisoft. Besides these a lot of games were teased and gameplays were showcased.

We got the first look at the gameplay of the mysterious game Death Stranding with Hideo Kojima on stage. People are still confused about what to feel about it. Destiny 2 next big expansion is set to launch on October 1. Some of these games are just coming on a new platform like Ori and the Blind Forest and The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt. But others like Cyberpunk 2077 have been teased for a long time.

Gamescom 2019: Best trailers

Death Stranding

Destiny 2: Shadowkeep

Gears 5

Hotline Miami

Ori and the Blind Forest (Nintendo Switch)

The Blair Witch Project

NBA 2K20

Cyberpunk 2077

Need for Speed Heat

Kerbal Space Program 2

Little Nightmares II

Life is Strange 2

The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt (Nintendo Switch)