Gamescom 2019: Marvel's Avengers: A-Day gameplay trailer out

Europe’s leading annual trade fair for digital games culture, Gamescom 2019 is underway. And we are getting fresh news and look of much publicized games. Among these is the new Marvel’s Avengers: A-Day. During the trailer reveal at E3 this year, the game based on the popular Marvel characters from the recently concluded movie series showed the character designs. The new character designs of the game put off all the fans. Most people were of the opinion that the character models looked like cheap knock offs of the live-action ones. This is because the famous celebrities star as the live-action characters of Avengers.

The developers at Crystal Dynamics and Eidos Montréal promised to work on the character models after this feedback. Publisher Square Enix promised a better final game. And now at Gamescom 2019, the studio released the gameplay trailer of Marvel’s Avengers: A-Day. It is a fairly long trailer which shows a large chunk of the gameplay. The idea of the trailer is to essentially show how the action can be controlled as all five of the characters.

The trailer begin with showing off Thor’s gameplay, and that includes using the Mjolnir a lot. Thor basically uses his super-strength and lightning to take on the enemies. Next comes Iron-Man who uses his turboblasters on the fists and chest to take on enemies. Hulk does what he usually does best and smashes anyone near him. Captain America has a unique action dynamic where he uses his shield. Black Widow uses he agility to take on the opponents. But what we can clearly see is that there has hardly been any change in the models of the characters.

WATCH: Marvel’s Avengers: A-Day Prologue Gameplay

The character models look almost the same as they previously did. The game is set to release on May 15, 2020, and will be available on PC, Stadia, Xbox One and PS4.