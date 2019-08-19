Gamescom 2019 opening set to feature 25 games: Geoff Keighley

The Opening Night Live presentation of Gamescom 2019 is set to be a grand affair. Apparently the event will feature a host of new goodies that the fans can enjoy. Gamescom will be running from August 20 to 34 in Cologne, Germany. The event will be attended by several developers where they will show off their upcoming projects. Canadian video game journalist and television presenter, Geoff Keighley, will be hosting the Opening Night ceremony. This will be live streamed over the globe, and he has teased what fans can expect from the opening night.

Keighley tweeted that the opening night will feature 25 games, the names of which he shared in a list. These games will be present during the Opening Night Live. We will get a view of the Borderlands 3‘s end game content plans, along with more Destiny 2: Shadowkeep content, Gears 5, Death Stranding, and the new Need for Speed Heat along with a lot of other content. Besides these there will be more content from Epic Games, Capcom and Ubisoft. The full list of the games can be seen in the tweet below.

24 hours from now, @gamescom #OpeningNightLive airs around the world. Here’s a look at some of what you’ll see on stage. Honored to be over here in Germany to kick off things off with so many amazing developers! See you at 8 pm CEST / 2 pm ET / 11 am PT streaming everywhere. pic.twitter.com/ortWBXA9T8 — Geoff Keighley (@geoffkeighley) August 18, 2019

Gamescom 2019: Livestream time

He followed up this tweet with another one where he mentioned that the opening will be two hours in length where the 25 games will be shown. The whole of Gamescom is expected to show us a lot of reveals and announcements about different games. Some of these will definitely take place during the opening, while most others will be later on.

The Gamescom 2019 Opening Night Live presentation will get underway at 11.30PM IST, which is set to take place in Germany. Gamescom has traditionally been one of the biggest stages of games reveal internationally. This year also, a feature of some of the biggest names in the world of video games. All reveals and announcements at Gamescom will be brought to you by us.