Gamescom 2020: Here are all the trailers and reveals at the ONL

Gamescom 2020: Here are all the trailers and reveals at the Opening Night Live

Gamescom 2020 brings a host of new releases as well as some expected ones.

  • Updated: August 28, 2020 9:15 PM IST
With the Covid effectively stranding the whole world at home, all outdoor events including Gamescom was cancelled. But Gamescom announced it’s digital version soon. The first day of Gamescom 2020 is now officially over and it saw the release of quite a few new releases as well as some known ones. The holiday season of 2020 will see the release of new generation consoles like PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X. This means that we are set to see games specific to these generation of consoles. Also Read - Call of Duty: Mobile Season 8 ‘The Forge’ features new Highrise map, Katana operator skill, and more

Age of Empires III: Definitive Edition was revealed along with another surprise called Unknown9: Awakening. Besides this World of Warcraft is getting another DLC and so is Doom Eternal. Star Wars Squadrons is getting its official Single Player campaign which also got a trailer at the event. So here’s all the trailers that were showcased at the Opening Night Live of Gamescom 2020. Also Read - Call of Duty: Warzone now supports 200-player matches

Dragon Age 4

Doom Eternal DLC

Fall Guys season 2

Star Wars: Squadrons

Little Nightmares 2

Sims 4 Journey to Batuu

Call of Duty: Black Ops – Cold War

World of Warcraft: Shadowlands

12 Minutes

Lemnis Gate

Age of Empires III: Definitive Edition

Medal of Honor: Above and Beyond

Unknown9: Awakening

Surgeon Simulator 2

Sam & Max VR

World of Warcraft animated short Bastion

Destiny 2: Beyond Light

Warhammer Age of Sigmar: Storm Ground

Crash Bandicoot 4

Outriders

Teardown

Override 2 Super Mech League

Mafia Definitive Edition

Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga

Struggling

Chorus

Wasteland 3

Spellbreak

Scarlet Nexus

Quantum Error

Dirt 5

Bridge Constructor: The Walking Dead

Also Read - Star Wars: Squadrons announced by EA, trailer released
For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel.
  • Published Date: August 28, 2020 9:14 PM IST
  • Updated Date: August 28, 2020 9:15 PM IST

