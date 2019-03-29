Gaming Fridays on Flipkart: Deals on PS4 1TB, Razer DeathAdder Elite, Lenovo Legion K200, God of War and others

We don’t often get broad deals on gaming equipment, but now it seems Flipkart has diverted some of its attention towards gamers. Flipkart is back with its Gaming Fridays deals, which has deals on gaming consoles, mice, headphones and others. However this time there are no laptop deals this time around. The banner uses the hashtag #AnyOneCanGame, and the tagline of the sale is ‘Deals you can’t say not to!’

And we are here to list some of the better deals that are there on the Gaming Fridays deals that are available on the Flipkart. The broadest collection of the deals are on the various kinds of gaming laptops that are listed on the website, though the collection of discounts on gaming headsets and mouse are not sparse as well.

Deals on Consoles and accessories

Consoles already have their prices in India trimmed, and further deals on them usually don’t tend to cut off prices much. But this time around Flipkart is offering a 11 percent off on a console like the Sony PlayStation 4 1 TB variant which brings the price from Rs 36,490 to Rs 32,290. On top of that there is an exchange offer of up to Rs 1,500 and no cost EMI options as well along with bank offers.

There are similar offers on the Microsoft Xbox One X which has a 33 percent discount and on the Sony PS4 Slim that has discounts of up to 11 percent.

Deals on gaming accessories

There are whole sections dedicated to deals on gaming mouse, keyboard and headsets which have quite a few options. In the gaming mouse section we have deals on the likes of Razer DeathAdder Elite which has a discount of 37 percent bringing the price down from Rs 5,799 to Rs 3,599.

In the gaming keyboard section there are many deals and the best one for today would be the Lenovo Legion K200 Keyboard which has a discount of 80 percent bringing the price down from Rs 7,999 to Rs 1,599. And one of the better deals in the gaming headsets section is on the Logitech G233 which has a 38 percent discount with its former and current prices being Rs 6,995 and Rs 4,299.

Deals on games

As for the games, there are deals on popular PS4 games like God of War which is available at a discounted price of Rs 2,298, down from Rs 3,999. On the other hand the Xbox One version of Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 is priced at Rs 3,600 down from Rs 4,699.