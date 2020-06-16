comscore Gaming start-up EWar unveils Season 1 of ‘PUBG Mahayudh’
Gaming start-up EWar unveils Season 1 of ‘PUBG Mahayudh’

EWar PUBG Mahayudh will feature both professional as well as emerging PUBG Mobile gamers of India.

  • Published: June 16, 2020 7:13 PM IST
EWar PUBG Mahayudh

Bengaluru-headquartered e-sports start-up EWar Games has announced a PUBG mobile gaming tournament titled “EWar PUBG Mahayudh”. This tournament will feature both professional as well as emerging PUBG Mobile gamers of India. The first season of EWar PUBG Mahayudh will be held over a period of over one month, beginning from June 18, and extending till July 19, 2020. Also Read - PUBG Mobile becomes highest earning games app in May

EWar PUBG Mahayudh: Details

The tournament, will offer a total prize pool of Rs 2.5 lakhs as the total prize pool. The online tournament has been scheduled to be held in three phases. In the first phase of the Mahayudh, the top 20 ‘pro’ teams will be battling each other through four days (June 18 to June 21). Hereafter, the second phase (June 22 to July 15) shall witness numerous amateur teams playing matches. This will be over a period of 25 days, and in four stages. In the last and final phase, pro teams will take on amateurs, and the top 20 (10 teams from phase 1 and phase 2 respectively) best-performing teams will compete against each other. Following which the ultimate winners of the tournament will be declared. Also Read - PUBG Mobile Puppet Master Andy skin, and Pinocchio set out

The EWar PUBG mobile Mahayudh Season 1 will be streamed exclusively on EWar’s mobile app. Among notable ‘star’ PUBGG Mobile teams featuring in the tournament are Team Soul, Hydra Official, TSM Entity, Fnatic, Team IND, Powerhouse, 8-Bit, etc. To add up to this shout-casters Sparki and Mazi will be delivering live commentary during the matches. Also Read - PUBG Mobile: Here's why switching between TPP and FPP is important

Pocket Aces’ Loco, Fnatic announce partnership, Fnatic Rising program announced

The top 20 ‘pro’ teams (from phase 1) have already confirmed their participation. Whereas the registrations for the ‘underdog’ teams are currently underway. One member from every team that wishes to participate in the tournament can register their squad by creating a new team on the Ewar mobile app or join using an invite code. While there are no entry fees for entering the tournament, the top 5 winners (rankers) and 1 top fragger squad from each phase of the tournament would be walking away with sure-shot cash prizes.

