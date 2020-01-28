Garena announces Free Fire Champions Cup and Free Fire World Series

Garena which is a game developer and publisher has announced its Free Fire Champions Cup and Free Fire World Series. Free Fire is a battle royale game from the company that has been developed using the popular model. Garena now announces that it has lined up its major esports tournaments and milestones for the year ahead. After a successful 2019, it will host up to 4 international Free Fire esports tournaments in 2020. It will have up to Rs 14 crore in total prize pool up for grabs.

The winners of the Free Fire India esports stand a chance to win from a prize pool of Rs 1,00,00,000. Garena says that India is an important market for Free Fire. Hence it will have its own qualifiers leading up to each of the international esports tournaments. Registrations for the Free Fire India Championship (FFIC) 2020 are now live. The winners of which will get the opportunity to showcase their skills at the FFCC 2020. Last year, the champions of the Free Fire India Today League 2019, Team Nawabzade, represented the country at the FFWS 2019.

The first international tournament of the new year – the Free Fire Champions Cup 2020 – will be hosted in Jakarta, Indonesia on April 19, 2020. Qualifiers for the Free Fire Champions Cup 2020 have already begun, where the top 12 teams from 9 regions will emerge from local and regional qualifiers. The first-ever global tournament for Free Fire – Free Fire World Cup 2019 took place in Bangkok, Thailand. Team Evos Capital from Indonesia was the first global champion of Free Fire World Cup 2019.

The Free Fire World Series (FFWS) will continue for its second edition in November 2020, with the finals being played in Brazil once more. At the most recent Free Fire World Series 2019, Team Corinthians from Brazil became the first Free Fire team to win a global tournament on home ground. Garena will apparently hold two additional first-of-its-kind Free Fire global tournaments taking place in June and July this year.