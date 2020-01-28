comscore Garena announces Free Fire Champions Cup and Free Fire World Series
  • Home
  • Gaming
  • Garena announces Free Fire Champions Cup and Free Fire World Series
News

Garena announces Free Fire Champions Cup and Free Fire World Series

Gaming

Garena now announces that it has lined up its major Free Fire esports tournaments and milestones for the year ahead.

  • Updated: January 28, 2020 10:32 AM IST
Garena Free Fire

Garena which is a game developer and publisher has announced its Free Fire Champions Cup and Free Fire World Series. Free Fire is a battle royale game from the company that has been developed using the popular model. Garena now announces that it has lined up its major esports tournaments and milestones for the year ahead. After a successful 2019, it will host up to 4 international Free Fire esports tournaments in 2020. It will have up to Rs 14 crore in total prize pool up for grabs.

The winners of the Free Fire India esports stand a chance to win from a prize pool of Rs 1,00,00,000. Garena says that India is an important market for Free Fire. Hence it will have its own qualifiers leading up to each of the international esports tournaments. Registrations for the Free Fire India Championship (FFIC) 2020 are now live. The winners of which will get the opportunity to showcase their skills at the FFCC 2020. Last year, the champions of the Free Fire India Today League 2019, Team Nawabzade, represented the country at the FFWS 2019.

The first international tournament of the new year – the Free Fire Champions Cup 2020 – will be hosted in Jakarta, Indonesia on April 19, 2020. Qualifiers for the Free Fire Champions Cup 2020 have already begun, where the top 12 teams from 9 regions will emerge from local and regional qualifiers. The first-ever global tournament for Free Fire – Free Fire World Cup 2019 took place in Bangkok, Thailand. Team Evos Capital from Indonesia was the first global champion of Free Fire World Cup 2019.

Amazon Grand Gaming Days Sale: Deals on gaming laptops, accessories and others

Also Read

Amazon Grand Gaming Days Sale: Deals on gaming laptops, accessories and others

The Free Fire World Series (FFWS) will continue for its second edition in November 2020, with the finals being played in Brazil once more. At the most recent Free Fire World Series 2019, Team Corinthians from Brazil became the first Free Fire team to win a global tournament on home ground. Garena will apparently hold two additional first-of-its-kind Free Fire global tournaments taking place in June and July this year.

  • Published Date: January 28, 2020 10:31 AM IST
  • Updated Date: January 28, 2020 10:32 AM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
A look at top five smartphones under Rs 15,000
thumb-img
News
Nokia 3310 Turns 19, and Twitter gets all nostalgic with 'Happy Birthday' tweets
thumb-img
News
Vivo V17 Pro coming with 32MP dual-selfie pop-up camera; India launch this month
thumb-img
News
Reliance JioFiber launching on September 5: All you need to know

Editor's Pick

iOS 14 will reportedly support iPhone SE, iPhone 6s and other devices running iOS 13
News
iOS 14 will reportedly support iPhone SE, iPhone 6s and other devices running iOS 13
Jio and Snapchat launch 10-second challenge

News

Jio and Snapchat launch 10-second challenge

Google Pay adds UPI recharge option for FASTag users

News

Google Pay adds UPI recharge option for FASTag users

Samsung Galaxy Fold 2 could feature 8-inch screen

News

Samsung Galaxy Fold 2 could feature 8-inch screen

Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite First Impressions

Review

Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite First Impressions

Most Popular

Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite First Impressions

Honor 9X Review

Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 First Impressions

Asus ExpertBook B9450 First Impressions

Oppo F15 Review

Pebble Twins Stereo EarPods with up to 25 hours of battery life launched

iOS 14 will reportedly support iPhone SE, iPhone 6s and other devices running iOS 13

Jio and Snapchat launch 10-second challenge

Google Pay adds UPI recharge option for FASTag users

Samsung Galaxy Fold 2 could feature 8-inch screen

Top 5 Highly Anticipated Smartphones of 2020

How to Uninstall Multiple Apps on Android

Realme UI First Impressions

Realme UI: A look at new features

5 WhatsApp tips and tricks you should know

Related Topics

Related Stories

Garena announces Free Fire Champions Cup and Free Fire World Series

Gaming

Garena announces Free Fire Champions Cup and Free Fire World Series
PUBG Mobile became the highest-grossing game in 2019

Gaming

PUBG Mobile became the highest-grossing game in 2019

हिंदी समाचार

Samsung Galaxy J6 Plus और Galaxy J7 Duo को मिला नया सॉफ्टवेयर अपडेट

टॉप 12GB RAM वाले स्मार्टफोन जिन्हें आप जनवरी 2020 में खरीद सकते हैं: वनप्लस, सैमसंग, रियलमी समेत कई हैं ऑप्शन

सैमसंग Galaxy M21 स्मार्टफोन Exynos 9611 के साथ हुआ स्पॉट, जानें स्पेसिफिकेशंस

Nokia साल के अंत तक लॉन्च कर सकती है फोल्डेबल स्मार्टफोन

PUBG Mobile में Erangel 2.0 जल्द आएगा, Karakin मैप भी होगा रिलीज

News

Pebble Twins Stereo EarPods with up to 25 hours of battery life launched
News
Pebble Twins Stereo EarPods with up to 25 hours of battery life launched
iOS 14 will reportedly support iPhone SE, iPhone 6s and other devices running iOS 13

News

iOS 14 will reportedly support iPhone SE, iPhone 6s and other devices running iOS 13
Jio and Snapchat launch 10-second challenge

News

Jio and Snapchat launch 10-second challenge
Google Pay adds UPI recharge option for FASTag users

News

Google Pay adds UPI recharge option for FASTag users
Samsung Galaxy Fold 2 could feature 8-inch screen

News

Samsung Galaxy Fold 2 could feature 8-inch screen