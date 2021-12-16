comscore Free Fire new list of working codes for today, December 16
Garena Free Fire active codes today, 16 December: How to get codes, latest rewards for free

Free Fire latest codes for the day: Here's how to redeem codes to earn diamonds, gun skins, surfboard, emotes, vouchers, custom room cards for free.

Free Fire codes today (1)

Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes today: Garena’s adventure-driven battle royal game earned a big name in the mobile gaming hub following the PUBG Mobile ban in several countries. The game is similar to other BR titles in the mobile platform and allows gamers to make strategies, choose weapons and supplies, etc. While much of the credit goes to simplistic gameplay, frequent events, and periodic release of redeem codes that bring along free in-game rewards are a few reasons that players look up to and stick to the game. Also Read - Free Fire codes today, 15 December: How to get free gun skins, surfboard, loot crate, and more

But finding working codes can be a tedious task at times. To make your life a bit survivable, we have compiled a list of Free Fire active codes that you can use in the redemption site to earn free items. Also Read - Garena Free Fire redeem codes for today, December 13: How to win Titan gun skins, street boy bundle, and more

Free Fire working redeem codes for December 16: How to win the latest free rewards today

Indian server Also Read - Free Fire Money Heist Mode to go live on December 11: Know more

FERF TGYH JKMN

BVDS DERT YUIO

F3MN BGFD FRTG

YUIO LCMN BGHY

UI89 IUHG FE34

F5TY UJKO Y987

YTRF VBNM LOYT

FDCV BNML OIUY

Indonesian server

FF11DAKX4WHV

FFACIDCAWJBZ

FF101TSNJX6E

Additional redeem codes

FV8H JIYG 3RVT

EFN7 8G67 5FS6

F4EX C2TQ U52Q

F33D S3RX D5XY

FNJI YTRS D9OK

FBNJ I7CT 5TG8

FYN4 5KTI G8YD

FBER N5KY 8G7V

FYCT FGDE RJ5K

FIYH 87V6 CSRA

FF12 3B45 JTIG

F7V6 TCDG B8NJ

FKI8 T7YC BGT5

How to activate redeem codes in Free Fire to get rewards

-Open the official Free Fire rewards redemption website on your device.

-Log in to the site using your Free Fire account credentials. (Your account should be linked to either Facebook, VK, Google, Huawei ID, Apple ID or Twitter)

-Paste the redeem codes one by one inside of the required field and then click on the ‘confirm’ button.

-A pop-up will appear on the screen, hit the ‘ok’ button to complete the redemption process.

The rewards may take up to 24 hours to show up in your account, once they are sent, you can collect them from the mail section.

  • Published Date: December 16, 2021 4:21 PM IST

Garena Free Fire active codes today, 16 December: How to get codes, latest rewards for free

