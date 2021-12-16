Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes today: Garena’s adventure-driven battle royal game earned a big name in the mobile gaming hub following the PUBG Mobile ban in several countries. The game is similar to other BR titles in the mobile platform and allows gamers to make strategies, choose weapons and supplies, etc. While much of the credit goes to simplistic gameplay, frequent events, and periodic release of redeem codes that bring along free in-game rewards are a few reasons that players look up to and stick to the game. Also Read - Free Fire codes today, 15 December: How to get free gun skins, surfboard, loot crate, and more
But finding working codes can be a tedious task at times. To make your life a bit survivable, we have compiled a list of Free Fire active codes that you can use in the redemption site to earn free items.
Free Fire working redeem codes for December 16: How to win the latest free rewards today
Indian server
FERF TGYH JKMN
BVDS DERT YUIO
F3MN BGFD FRTG
YUIO LCMN BGHY
UI89 IUHG FE34
F5TY UJKO Y987
YTRF VBNM LOYT
FDCV BNML OIUY
Indonesian server
FF11DAKX4WHV
FFACIDCAWJBZ
FF101TSNJX6E
Additional redeem codes
FV8H JIYG 3RVT
EFN7 8G67 5FS6
F4EX C2TQ U52Q
F33D S3RX D5XY
FNJI YTRS D9OK
FBNJ I7CT 5TG8
FYN4 5KTI G8YD
FBER N5KY 8G7V
FYCT FGDE RJ5K
FIYH 87V6 CSRA
FF12 3B45 JTIG
F7V6 TCDG B8NJ
FKI8 T7YC BGT5
How to activate redeem codes in Free Fire to get rewards
-Open the official Free Fire rewards redemption website on your device.
-Log in to the site using your Free Fire account credentials. (Your account should be linked to either Facebook, VK, Google, Huawei ID, Apple ID or Twitter)
-Paste the redeem codes one by one inside of the required field and then click on the ‘confirm’ button.
-A pop-up will appear on the screen, hit the ‘ok’ button to complete the redemption process.
The rewards may take up to 24 hours to show up in your account, once they are sent, you can collect them from the mail section.