Garena Free Fire ban: 704,446 accounts banned in last 2 weeks, you can be next if you do this

Garena Free Fire is currently one of the most popular battle royale games in the world. Free Fire has gained wide popularity due to the ecosystem it has built over the last few years. With millions and billions of active users globally, the game developer aims to deliver a fair playing environment for players. Also Read - Free Fire redeem codes for September 16: List of active codes, Priestess’ Fox Surfboard, Wasteland Vault, other rewards

In line with the same, Garena Free Fire has banned over seven lakh accounts, 704,446 accounts to be specific, for cheating. Players used unfair practices to infest the game with prohibited scripts in order to gain advantages over other players. To combat such instances in the future, Garena has implemented an anti-cheat system that automatically detects cheating and bans accounts that do not follow such basic rules and guidelines. Also Read - Free Fire Nicoo app: How to download, get premium skins, weapons for free

In the latest bi-weekly report Free Fire revealed that a total of 704,446 accounts have been banned for using cheats in the last two weeks. Compared to previous report, the number of banned accounts have dropped by 21 percent, which is a good sign. The report also revealed that 10,538 accounts were banned for intentionally collaborating with hackers.

The game developer has also requested players to refrain from teaming up with cheats or damaging the environment of the game.

Free Fire Max release in October

Garena is gearing up to release a newer version of Free Fire dubbed Free Fire Max. The new title is expected to release for everyone globally in the month of October. The game was recently opened for pre-registration. The exact release date of Free Fire Max has not been revealed yet.

Free Fire Max pre-registration is open on Google Play store. Signing up for the game will automatically download and install the game on your mobile device. Reports suggest, Free Fire Max will require a minimum of 2GB RAM and more than 1GB of free disk space to run.