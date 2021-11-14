Garena Free Fire becomes top downloaded mobile game with 34 million installs

Garena Free Fire from Garena emerged as the most downloaded mobile game worldwide for October 2021 with approximately 34 million installs, which represented a 72 percent increase from October 2020. Also Read - Working Free Fire redeem codes for today: How to claim rewards on redemption website

The countries with the most installs of the app during this period were India at about 30 percent of its total downloads and Brazil at more than 12 percent, reports Sensor Tower.



The full top 10 ranking of mobile games worldwide by downloads for October 2021 is above. Game download estimates are from Sensor Tower’s Store Intelligence platform.

Candy Challenge 3D from Idil Morgul was the second most installed mobile game worldwide last month with close to 19 million installs. The countries with the largest number of Candy Challenge installs were the US at 12.2 percent, followed by Brazil at 9.3 percent.

Roblox from Roblox Corporation, Cookie Carver from Azur, and Subway Surfers from Sybo Games rounded out the top five most installed mobile games worldwide for the month.

The global mobile games market generated 4.5 billion downloads across the App Store and Google Play in October 2021, marking a rise of 1.3 percent year-over-year.

The number one market for global game downloads was India, which accumulated 762.6 million installs, or 16.8 percent of total worldwide downloads. The US ranked number two for downloads at 8.6 percent, followed by Brazil at 8.3 percent.

Mobile titles inspired by the hit Netflix TV series Squid Game flooded the market in October, with Candy Challenge 3D, Cookie Carver, and 456 from Abi Game Studio all reaching the top 10 overall downloads rankings. These three titles alone generated a combined 53.2 million installs globally across the App Store and Google Play.

(With inputs from IANS)