Garena Free Fire Cobra Ascension event: How to get legendary outfits, emotes, other rewards

Garena Free Fire Cobra Ascension event: Garena is known for hosting big events in Free Fire. The developers offer tons of rewards for players that players can earn by taking part in these in-game events. From new skins for characters and weapons, weapon loot crates, emotes to other cosmetics, gamers can choose from the bundle and enhance their gameplay. That said, the Free Fire Cobra Ascension event makes a return in Free Fire luck royale bringing new legendary outfits, animations, and other exciting rewards. Here are the details-

Garena Free Fire Cobra Ascension event: Legendary outfits, emotes, other rewards

Free Fire Cobra Ascension luck royale event commenced on September 18 and will continue till September 26. The event brings several in-game rewards from emotes, animations, to outfits. However, these rewards will be made available for players for a limited time period. Here is how you can get the rewards-

How to get Free Fire Ascension event rewards

– Open the Free Fire app and visit the Luck Royale

– Look for the event and select the spins

– Spin the wheel by using the diamonds aka the in-game currency

– Spin the wheel until you get your favorite outfit or emote

On a related note, Free Fire Max, an enhanced version of the popular BR title is gearing up to make its debut. The new version will launch on September 28 on the Google Play Store. Pre-registrations for the game are already up on the app store. Free Fire Max will bring for players “enhanced graphics and features, and an in-app customizable map feature.” The developers have even confirmed that the game will let players log in with their existing accounts, and one can carry their progression to the new version seamlessly.

As for Free Fire Max tiered rewards, Garena has brought a tiered reward system for surpassing a set amount of pre-registration goals. The next-gen FF will include- redesigned Clocktower and Factory areas in the new Bermuda MAX map, a private, customizable 360 Degree lobby for players to display their items, and Craftland, which will allow users to build their own maps. Both Free Fire, and Free Fire Max will have cross-play support, and players will be able to log in to the latter with their existing Free Fire account credentials.