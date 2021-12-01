comscore Garena Free Fire Codes December 1: How to get free redeem codes, latest rewards today
  • Home
  • Gaming
  • Garena Free Fire Codes December 1: How to get free redeem codes, latest rewards today
News

Garena Free Fire Codes December 1: How to get free redeem codes, latest rewards today

Gaming

Free Fire codes today: Here's the entire list of working codes for December 1, tips to win weapon loot crates, creator box, gun skins, and more for free.

Free-Fire-Characters-2021

Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes today, December 1: Garena’s adventure-driven battle royal game has earned a big name in the mobile gaming community lately. Free Fire is amongst the most played games around the world including India. Much like other BR titles, it allows players to make strategies, choose weapons and supplies, etc. While much of the credit goes to simplistic gameplay, frequent events that bring along free in-game rewards, the periodic release of redeem codes held another sweet spot for players to stick to the BR game. Also Read - Garena Free Fire codes today, November 30: How to win diamonds, skins, rewards, activate redeem codes.

But though redeem codes come in handy to grab rewards like character skin, pets, emotes, diamonds, loot crates, and vouchers for free, finding working codes isn’t that easy. To make the gameplay easy, we have compiled a list of active codes that you can use on the Free Fire redemption site to earn free items. Also Read - Free Fire working codes today, November 29: How to get free codes, redeem latest rewards

Free Fire working redeem codes for December 1: How to win latest free rewards today

UU64YCDP92ZB: 1x M1014 Underground Howl Loot Crate Also Read - Today’s Free Fire redeem codes: Check the list of working codes, how to claim and win rewards

FF11DAKX4WHV: Heartthrob (Male) (Head) and M60 – Gold Coated Weapon Loot Crate

FF101TSNJX6E (Indonesian server): Malice Joker (Surfboard) and 1x Imperial Rome Weapon Loot Crate

PK95JK8QWK4X: 2x Pumpkin Flames Weapon Loot Crate

CY7KG742AUU2 (Europe): 10x Creator Box

M68TZBSY29R4 (Europe): 1x Winterlands Weapon Loot Crate

FF101N59GPA5: Grenade Pineapple Fizz and MP5 – Blood Red Weapon Loot Crate

X99TK56XDJ4X: Black Rose Rocker Bundle, M14 Killspark Shinobi Gun Skin and 3x Diamond Royale Vouchers.

To vote for other categories click here.

Additional redeem codes

F0KMJNBVCXSD

FF22NYW94A00

FFTQT5IRMCNX

3OVTN5443GFQ

WHYGN3J29VZU

ID9S3QJKAFHX

FF5XZSZM6LEF

FFXVGG8NU4YB

FFE4E0DIKX2D

ERTYHJNBVCDS

F9IUJHGVCDSE

F7UIJHBGFDFR

F364 5TRG FNVJ

FCIX 8U7S Y6TE

FRBT NYMK IO9O

FSIW KL3P 3049

F567 UKMN VDI3

FR4G 45UI OIJM

FR45 7KLO 09IU

F234 56YH GDFG

FJKL O098 7YTF

FE45 T6YU JNBV

FXZA Q234 R5TY

FBVC SDFG HJKL

F987 6TRF DSE4

F5TY UJMN BVCX

How to use redeem codes in Free Fire to get rewards

-Open the official Free Fire rewards redemption website on your device.

-Log in to the site using your Free Fire account credentials. (Your account should be linked to either Facebook, VK, Google, Huawei ID, Apple ID or Twitter)

-Paste the redeem codes one by one inside of the required field and then click on the ‘confirm’ button.

-A pop-up will appear on the screen, hit the ‘ok’ button to complete the redemption process.

The rewards may take up to 24 hours to show up in your account, once they are sent, you can collect them from the mail section.

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.
  • Published Date: December 1, 2021 9:00 AM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Union Budget 2021 to Twitter accounts banned: Today's top tech news
thumb-img
News
Realme X7 series India launch to Carl Pei's new venture Nothing: Top tech news today
thumb-img
Apps
WhatsApp brings Always Mute group chats to iOS, Android
thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones

Editor's Pick

Xiaomi 12 series smartphone to be powered by Snapdragon 8 Gen 1
Mobiles
Xiaomi 12 series smartphone to be powered by Snapdragon 8 Gen 1
Infinix INBook X1 laptop launch date revealed, price teased

Laptops

Infinix INBook X1 laptop launch date revealed, price teased

Garena Free Fire Codes December 1: How to get free redeem codes, latest rewards today

Gaming

Garena Free Fire Codes December 1: How to get free redeem codes, latest rewards today

Qualcomm updates Snapdragon branding, bets on simplified naming convention

News

Qualcomm updates Snapdragon branding, bets on simplified naming convention

Qualcomm launches new flagship Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset

News

Qualcomm launches new flagship Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

Qualcomm launches new flagship Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset

Realme GT 2 Pro will be among the first to get Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chip

Xiaomi 12 series smartphone to be powered by Snapdragon 8 Gen 1

Twitter bans sharing of photos and videos of private individuals without their consent

Infinix INBook X1 laptop launch date revealed, price teased

Redmi Note 11T 5G vs Realme 8s 5G: Which one is a better option?

Motorola Moto G31 vs Redmi Note 10: Battle of under Rs 15,000 phones

Why it's sensible for car buyers to wait for an EV

How to Convert an image to a WhatsApp Sticker

Delhi air pollution: Can cheaper air purifiers handle severe" air quality level?

Related Topics

Related Stories

Garena Free Fire Codes December 1: How to get free redeem codes, latest rewards today

Gaming

Garena Free Fire Codes December 1: How to get free redeem codes, latest rewards today
Garena Free Fire redeem codes for today, November 30: How to claim rewards on redemption website, win diamonds, skins

News

Garena Free Fire redeem codes for today, November 30: How to claim rewards on redemption website, win diamonds, skins
Free Fire working codes today, November 29: How to get free codes, redeem latest rewards

Gaming

Free Fire working codes today, November 29: How to get free codes, redeem latest rewards
Today s Free Fire redeem codes: Check the list of working codes, how to claim and win rewards

Gaming

Today s Free Fire redeem codes: Check the list of working codes, how to claim and win rewards
Garena Free Fire redeem codes for today, November 25: How to avail diamonds, skins, characters, more

Gaming

Garena Free Fire redeem codes for today, November 25: How to avail diamonds, skins, characters, more

हिंदी समाचार

Redmi Note 11T Pro, Note 11 Pro, Note 11S और POCO M4 के खास स्पेसिफिकेशन लीक, 108MP कैमरा के साथ मिलेंगे ये धांसू फीचर्स

क्वालकॉम ने लॉन्च किया धांसू प्रोसेसर, इतनी बढ़ जाएगी स्मार्टफोन्स की स्पीड

Infinix के लैपटॉप में मिलेंगे बेहतरीन फीचर्स, 3 दिसंबर को होंगे लॉन्च

फ्री फायर में 3 दिसंबर से शुरू होगा मनी हाइस्ट का जादू, मिलेंगे ढेरों एक्सक्लूसिव रिवॉर्ड

Samsung Galaxy A13 4G का रेंडर हुआ लीक, सामने आया डिजाइन

Latest Videos

Poco may launch its first laptop in India soon | Poco laptop may target gamers

News

Poco may launch its first laptop in India soon | Poco laptop may target gamers
Redmi Note 11T launched in India at Rs 16,999 | Rebranded version of Redmi Note 11

News

Redmi Note 11T launched in India at Rs 16,999 | Rebranded version of Redmi Note 11
Micromax may launch IN Note 1 Pro on December 15 alongside other smartphones

News

Micromax may launch IN Note 1 Pro on December 15 alongside other smartphones
Reliance Jio Prepaid Plan Prices Hiked by 21% Following Airtel and Vi Plans | Know the Latest Plan Rates

News

Reliance Jio Prepaid Plan Prices Hiked by 21% Following Airtel and Vi Plans | Know the Latest Plan Rates

News

Qualcomm launches new flagship Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset
News
Qualcomm launches new flagship Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset
Realme GT 2 Pro will be among the first to get Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chip

Mobiles

Realme GT 2 Pro will be among the first to get Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chip
Xiaomi 12 series smartphone to be powered by Snapdragon 8 Gen 1

Mobiles

Xiaomi 12 series smartphone to be powered by Snapdragon 8 Gen 1
Twitter bans sharing of photos and videos of private individuals without their consent

News

Twitter bans sharing of photos and videos of private individuals without their consent
Infinix INBook X1 laptop launch date revealed, price teased

Laptops

Infinix INBook X1 laptop launch date revealed, price teased

new arrivals in india

Samsung Galaxy M42 5G
Samsung Galaxy M42 5G

21,999

Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra
Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra

69,999

Xiaomi Mi 11X
Xiaomi Mi 11X

29,999

Realme 8 5G
Realme 8 5G

13,999

Samsung Galaxy F12
Samsung Galaxy F12

10,999

POCO X3 Pro
POCO X3 Pro

18,999

Realme 8 Pro
Realme 8 Pro

17,999

Realme 8
Realme 8

14,999

Vivo X60 Pro Plus
Vivo X60 Pro Plus

69,990

Vivo X60 Pro
Vivo X60 Pro

49,990

Best Sellers