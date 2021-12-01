Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes today, December 1: Garena’s adventure-driven battle royal game has earned a big name in the mobile gaming community lately. Free Fire is amongst the most played games around the world including India. Much like other BR titles, it allows players to make strategies, choose weapons and supplies, etc. While much of the credit goes to simplistic gameplay, frequent events that bring along free in-game rewards, the periodic release of redeem codes held another sweet spot for players to stick to the BR game. Also Read - Garena Free Fire codes today, November 30: How to win diamonds, skins, rewards, activate redeem codes.

But though redeem codes come in handy to grab rewards like character skin, pets, emotes, diamonds, loot crates, and vouchers for free, finding working codes isn’t that easy. To make the gameplay easy, we have compiled a list of active codes that you can use on the Free Fire redemption site to earn free items. Also Read - Free Fire working codes today, November 29: How to get free codes, redeem latest rewards

Free Fire working redeem codes for December 1: How to win latest free rewards today

UU64YCDP92ZB: 1x M1014 Underground Howl Loot Crate Also Read - Today’s Free Fire redeem codes: Check the list of working codes, how to claim and win rewards

FF11DAKX4WHV: Heartthrob (Male) (Head) and M60 – Gold Coated Weapon Loot Crate

FF101TSNJX6E (Indonesian server): Malice Joker (Surfboard) and 1x Imperial Rome Weapon Loot Crate

PK95JK8QWK4X: 2x Pumpkin Flames Weapon Loot Crate

CY7KG742AUU2 (Europe): 10x Creator Box

M68TZBSY29R4 (Europe): 1x Winterlands Weapon Loot Crate

FF101N59GPA5: Grenade Pineapple Fizz and MP5 – Blood Red Weapon Loot Crate

X99TK56XDJ4X: Black Rose Rocker Bundle, M14 Killspark Shinobi Gun Skin and 3x Diamond Royale Vouchers.

To vote for other categories click here.

Additional redeem codes

F0KMJNBVCXSD

FF22NYW94A00

FFTQT5IRMCNX

3OVTN5443GFQ

WHYGN3J29VZU

ID9S3QJKAFHX

FF5XZSZM6LEF

FFXVGG8NU4YB

FFE4E0DIKX2D

ERTYHJNBVCDS

F9IUJHGVCDSE

F7UIJHBGFDFR

F364 5TRG FNVJ

FCIX 8U7S Y6TE

FRBT NYMK IO9O

FSIW KL3P 3049

F567 UKMN VDI3

FR4G 45UI OIJM

FR45 7KLO 09IU

F234 56YH GDFG

FJKL O098 7YTF

FE45 T6YU JNBV

FXZA Q234 R5TY

FBVC SDFG HJKL

F987 6TRF DSE4

F5TY UJMN BVCX

How to use redeem codes in Free Fire to get rewards

-Open the official Free Fire rewards redemption website on your device.

-Log in to the site using your Free Fire account credentials. (Your account should be linked to either Facebook, VK, Google, Huawei ID, Apple ID or Twitter)

-Paste the redeem codes one by one inside of the required field and then click on the ‘confirm’ button.

-A pop-up will appear on the screen, hit the ‘ok’ button to complete the redemption process.

The rewards may take up to 24 hours to show up in your account, once they are sent, you can collect them from the mail section.