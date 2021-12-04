comscore Garena Free Fire codes for today, December 4: How to redeem, avail diamonds, skins, characters, more
  • Home
  • Gaming
  • Garena Free Fire codes for today, December 4: How to redeem, avail diamonds, skins, characters, more
News

Garena Free Fire codes for today, December 4: How to redeem, avail diamonds, skins, characters, more

Gaming

The gaming company issues redeem codes valid for the specific region. These redeem codes are of 12 digits. Today Garena released some redeem codes for Free Fire players. Through these codes, players will get Gun Skins, Pets, Skin Characters, Bundles, weapons, etc.

free fire

Garena Free Fire is one of the most played battle royale games. This game has given tough competition to PUBG Mobile in the last few months. The main reason for the popularity of this game is that it can be played on any budget smartphone. In addition, game developers periodically organize new in-game events for players, allowing players to win a variety of cosmetics and in-game items for free. Also Read - Garena Free Fire codes today, December 3: How to win diamonds, skins, rewards, activate redeem code.

Additionally, the gaming company issues redeem codes valid for the specific region. These redeem codes are of 12 digits. Today Garena released some redeem codes for Free Fire players. Through these codes, players will get Gun Skins, Pets, Skin Characters, Bundles, weapons, etc. Also Read - New to Free Fire? Here are 3 ways to level up in the game quickly

Here is the list of Garena Free Fire redeem codes for December 4

UU64YCDP92ZB – 1x M1014 Underground Howl Loot Crate Also Read - Free Fire redeem codes today 2 December: How to get diamond codes, loot crates, and more

FF11DAKX4WHV – Heartthrob (Male) (Head) and M60 – Gold Coated Weapon Loot Crate

FF101TSNJX6E (Indonesian server) – Malice Joker (Surfboard) and 1x Imperial Rome Weapon Loot Crate

PK95JK8QWK4X – 2x Pumpkin Flames Weapon Loot Crate

CY7KG742AUU2 (Europe) – 10x Creator Box

M68TZBSY29R4: 1x Winterlands Weapon Loot Crate (Europe)

FF101N59GPA5 – Grenade – Pineapple Fizz and MP5 – Blood Red Weapon Loot Crate

X99TK56XDJ4X – Black Rose Rocker Bundle, M14 Killspark Shinobi Gun Skin and 3x Diamond Royale Vouchers.

FF7WSM0CN44Z

FFA9UVHX4H7D

FFA0ES11YL2D

FFX60C2IIVYU

JIMYLVT46V2Z

8JKNXUB96C9P

8FEUQJXPDKA7

MV9CQ27LQJOL

FXCVBNMKDSXC

F0KMJNBVCXSD

FF22NYW94A00

FFTQT5IRMCNX

3OVTN5443GFQ

WHYGN3J29VZU

ID9S3QJKAFHX

FF5XZSZM6LEF

FFXVGG8NU4YB

FFE4E0DIKX2D

ERTYHJNBVCDS

F9IUJHGVCDSE

F7UIJHBGFDFR


To cast your vote for other categories click here

Additional Free Fire redeem codes

FFICZTBCUR4M

FFIC9PG5J5YZ

FFICWFKZGQ6Z

FFBATJSLDCCS

FFBBCVQZ4MW

How to redeem Free Fire codes

  1. You must first visit Free Fire’s rewards redemption site to redeem the code: https://reward.ff.garena.com/en.
  2. After this, you have to log in through your Facebook, VK, Google, Huawei ID, Apple ID, and Twitter ID.
  3. Please note that players cannot redeem rewards with a guest ID, so they must log in through their Free Fire account.
  4. In the next step, you have to enter the code in the text box and click on the confirm button.
  5. The reward will be successfully redeemed after clicking on the confirm button.
  6. After this, the reward will be available in your in-game mail section.
  7. Sometimes it takes up to 24 hours to get the reward.
  8. If you redeem the code, then a dialog box will open in front of you with its information.
For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.
  • Published Date: December 4, 2021 8:15 AM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Union Budget 2021 to Twitter accounts banned: Today's top tech news
thumb-img
News
Realme X7 series India launch to Carl Pei's new venture Nothing: Top tech news today
thumb-img
Apps
WhatsApp brings Always Mute group chats to iOS, Android
thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones

Editor's Pick

Garena Free Fire codes for today, December 4: How to redeem, avail diamonds, skins, characters, more
Gaming
Garena Free Fire codes for today, December 4: How to redeem, avail diamonds, skins, characters, more
"Mobile payments exceeded ATM cash withdrawals for the first time" in India last year: PM Modi

News

"Mobile payments exceeded ATM cash withdrawals for the first time" in India last year: PM Modi

Omicron impact: Why smartphone makers must be wary of the new COVID-19 variant

Features

Omicron impact: Why smartphone makers must be wary of the new COVID-19 variant

Benly e could launch soon, will be powered by Honda batteries made in India

Electric Vehicle

Benly e could launch soon, will be powered by Honda batteries made in India

How Spotify is giving major FOMO feels to Apple Music users

Features

How Spotify is giving major FOMO feels to Apple Music users

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

Garena Free Fire codes for today, December 4: How to redeem, avail diamonds, skins, characters, more

"Mobile payments exceeded ATM cash withdrawals for the first time" in India last year: PM Modi

Benly e could launch soon, will be powered by Honda batteries made in India

Netflix launches 3 new Android games on Play Store

This is the most and least used emoji in 2021, it is not what you think

Omicron impact: Why smartphone makers must be wary of the new COVID-19 variant

How Spotify is giving major FOMO feels to Apple Music users

Can the new Snapdragon 8cx Gen 3 chipset take on Apple M1?

Google Pay vs Amazon Pay: Which one is better to get offers, deals, other benefits

This National Pollution Prevention Day, here are top tips to consider before buying an air purifier

Related Topics

Related Stories

Garena Free Fire codes for today, December 4: How to redeem, avail diamonds, skins, characters, more

Gaming

Garena Free Fire codes for today, December 4: How to redeem, avail diamonds, skins, characters, more
Free Fire x Money Heist crossover: How to win Blood Ink banner, Red Robster Bundle for free

Gaming

Free Fire x Money Heist crossover: How to win Blood Ink banner, Red Robster Bundle for free
Garena Free Fire codes today, December 3: How to win diamonds, skins, rewards, activate redeem code.

Gaming

Garena Free Fire codes today, December 3: How to win diamonds, skins, rewards, activate redeem code.
Free Fire quick guide: Few easy tips to level up in the game

Gaming

Free Fire quick guide: Few easy tips to level up in the game
Free Fire redeem codes today 2 December: How to get diamond codes, loot crates, and more

Gaming

Free Fire redeem codes today 2 December: How to get diamond codes, loot crates, and more

हिंदी समाचार

एयरटेल, जियो और वोडाफोन-आइडिया के इन प्लान्स में डेली मिलेगा 3GB डेटा, जानें किसका रिचार्ज है सबसे अच्छा

वीवो ला रहा है डिस्प्ले बढ़ाने वाला स्मार्टफोन, पेटेंट डिजाइन हुआ लीक

जबरदस्त डिस्काउंट में मिलेगा 64MP कैमरा और 8GB RAM वाला Redmi Note 10S

BGMI के लिए Krafton जल्द बंद करेगा PUBG Mobile का डेटा ट्रांसफर

सैमसंग अपने इस धांसू स्मार्टफोन को जल्द करेगा लॉन्च, लीक हुए रेंडर्स से पता चले कई स्पेसिफिकेशन्स

Latest Videos

Bounce Infinity Electric Scooter E1 launched | Know Price Details Here | BGR India

News

Bounce Infinity Electric Scooter E1 launched | Know Price Details Here | BGR India
Redmi Note 10S New Variant Launched in India | 8GB RAM 128GB Storage Variant Available For Sale

News

Redmi Note 10S New Variant Launched in India | 8GB RAM 128GB Storage Variant Available For Sale
Windows 11 Insider Preview Build brings updates for Taskbar, Start Menu and Settings app

News

Windows 11 Insider Preview Build brings updates for Taskbar, Start Menu and Settings app
Apple Launching its First AR Headsets by 2022 | BGR India

News

Apple Launching its First AR Headsets by 2022 | BGR India

News

Garena Free Fire codes for today, December 4: How to redeem, avail diamonds, skins, characters, more
Gaming
Garena Free Fire codes for today, December 4: How to redeem, avail diamonds, skins, characters, more
"Mobile payments exceeded ATM cash withdrawals for the first time" in India last year: PM Modi

News

"Mobile payments exceeded ATM cash withdrawals for the first time" in India last year: PM Modi
Benly e could launch soon, will be powered by Honda batteries made in India

Electric Vehicle

Benly e could launch soon, will be powered by Honda batteries made in India
Netflix launches 3 new Android games on Play Store

Entertainment

Netflix launches 3 new Android games on Play Store
This is the most and least used emoji in 2021, it is not what you think

News

This is the most and least used emoji in 2021, it is not what you think

new arrivals in india

Samsung Galaxy M42 5G
Samsung Galaxy M42 5G

21,999

Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra
Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra

69,999

Xiaomi Mi 11X
Xiaomi Mi 11X

29,999

Realme 8 5G
Realme 8 5G

13,999

Samsung Galaxy F12
Samsung Galaxy F12

10,999

POCO X3 Pro
POCO X3 Pro

18,999

Realme 8 Pro
Realme 8 Pro

17,999

Realme 8
Realme 8

14,999

Vivo X60 Pro Plus
Vivo X60 Pro Plus

69,990

Vivo X60 Pro
Vivo X60 Pro

49,990

Best Sellers