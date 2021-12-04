Garena Free Fire is one of the most played battle royale games. This game has given tough competition to PUBG Mobile in the last few months. The main reason for the popularity of this game is that it can be played on any budget smartphone. In addition, game developers periodically organize new in-game events for players, allowing players to win a variety of cosmetics and in-game items for free. Also Read - Garena Free Fire codes today, December 3: How to win diamonds, skins, rewards, activate redeem code.

Additionally, the gaming company issues redeem codes valid for the specific region. These redeem codes are of 12 digits. Today Garena released some redeem codes for Free Fire players. Through these codes, players will get Gun Skins, Pets, Skin Characters, Bundles, weapons, etc. Also Read - New to Free Fire? Here are 3 ways to level up in the game quickly

Here is the list of Garena Free Fire redeem codes for December 4

UU64YCDP92ZB – 1x M1014 Underground Howl Loot Crate Also Read - Free Fire redeem codes today 2 December: How to get diamond codes, loot crates, and more

FF11DAKX4WHV – Heartthrob (Male) (Head) and M60 – Gold Coated Weapon Loot Crate

FF101TSNJX6E (Indonesian server) – Malice Joker (Surfboard) and 1x Imperial Rome Weapon Loot Crate

PK95JK8QWK4X – 2x Pumpkin Flames Weapon Loot Crate

CY7KG742AUU2 (Europe) – 10x Creator Box

M68TZBSY29R4: 1x Winterlands Weapon Loot Crate (Europe)

FF101N59GPA5 – Grenade – Pineapple Fizz and MP5 – Blood Red Weapon Loot Crate

X99TK56XDJ4X – Black Rose Rocker Bundle, M14 Killspark Shinobi Gun Skin and 3x Diamond Royale Vouchers.

FF7WSM0CN44Z

FFA9UVHX4H7D

FFA0ES11YL2D

FFX60C2IIVYU

JIMYLVT46V2Z

8JKNXUB96C9P

8FEUQJXPDKA7

MV9CQ27LQJOL

FXCVBNMKDSXC

F0KMJNBVCXSD

FF22NYW94A00

FFTQT5IRMCNX

3OVTN5443GFQ

WHYGN3J29VZU

ID9S3QJKAFHX

FF5XZSZM6LEF

FFXVGG8NU4YB

FFE4E0DIKX2D

ERTYHJNBVCDS

F9IUJHGVCDSE

F7UIJHBGFDFR



Additional Free Fire redeem codes

FFICZTBCUR4M

FFIC9PG5J5YZ

FFICWFKZGQ6Z

FFBATJSLDCCS

FFBBCVQZ4MW

How to redeem Free Fire codes