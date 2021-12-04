Garena Free Fire is one of the most played battle royale games. This game has given tough competition to PUBG Mobile in the last few months. The main reason for the popularity of this game is that it can be played on any budget smartphone. In addition, game developers periodically organize new in-game events for players, allowing players to win a variety of cosmetics and in-game items for free. Also Read - Garena Free Fire codes today, December 3: How to win diamonds, skins, rewards, activate redeem code.
Additionally, the gaming company issues redeem codes valid for the specific region. These redeem codes are of 12 digits. Today Garena released some redeem codes for Free Fire players. Through these codes, players will get Gun Skins, Pets, Skin Characters, Bundles, weapons, etc.
Here is the list of Garena Free Fire redeem codes for December 4
UU64YCDP92ZB – 1x M1014 Underground Howl Loot Crate
FF11DAKX4WHV – Heartthrob (Male) (Head) and M60 – Gold Coated Weapon Loot Crate
FF101TSNJX6E (Indonesian server) – Malice Joker (Surfboard) and 1x Imperial Rome Weapon Loot Crate
PK95JK8QWK4X – 2x Pumpkin Flames Weapon Loot Crate
CY7KG742AUU2 (Europe) – 10x Creator Box
M68TZBSY29R4: 1x Winterlands Weapon Loot Crate (Europe)
FF101N59GPA5 – Grenade – Pineapple Fizz and MP5 – Blood Red Weapon Loot Crate
X99TK56XDJ4X – Black Rose Rocker Bundle, M14 Killspark Shinobi Gun Skin and 3x Diamond Royale Vouchers.
FF7WSM0CN44Z
FFA9UVHX4H7D
FFA0ES11YL2D
FFX60C2IIVYU
JIMYLVT46V2Z
8JKNXUB96C9P
8FEUQJXPDKA7
MV9CQ27LQJOL
FXCVBNMKDSXC
F0KMJNBVCXSD
FF22NYW94A00
FFTQT5IRMCNX
3OVTN5443GFQ
WHYGN3J29VZU
ID9S3QJKAFHX
FF5XZSZM6LEF
FFXVGG8NU4YB
FFE4E0DIKX2D
ERTYHJNBVCDS
F9IUJHGVCDSE
F7UIJHBGFDFR
Additional Free Fire redeem codes
FFICZTBCUR4M
FFIC9PG5J5YZ
FFICWFKZGQ6Z
FFBATJSLDCCS
FFBBCVQZ4MW
How to redeem Free Fire codes
- You must first visit Free Fire’s rewards redemption site to redeem the code: https://reward.ff.garena.com/en.
- After this, you have to log in through your Facebook, VK, Google, Huawei ID, Apple ID, and Twitter ID.
- Please note that players cannot redeem rewards with a guest ID, so they must log in through their Free Fire account.
- In the next step, you have to enter the code in the text box and click on the confirm button.
- The reward will be successfully redeemed after clicking on the confirm button.
- After this, the reward will be available in your in-game mail section.
- Sometimes it takes up to 24 hours to get the reward.
- If you redeem the code, then a dialog box will open in front of you with its information.