comscore Garena Free Fire codes for today, December 5: How to avail skins, characters, diamonds more
  • Home
  • Gaming
  • Garena Free Fire codes for today, December 5: How to avail skins, characters, diamonds more
News

Garena Free Fire codes for today, December 5: How to avail skins, characters, diamonds more

Gaming

Free Fire players have the option to access these additional Free Fire items. Players can acquire these items by completing and winning Free Fire missions. But these are provided to you for free with daily rewards.

Free Fire Best Characters

Image: Free Fire

The battle royale mobile game Garena Free Fire issues daily redeem codes that give players access to special items. It provides gamers with a wide range of outfits, skins, and cosmetics to enhance the gameplay. These codes can be obtained for free. You do not need to pay any fee for these. Free Fire players have the option to access these additional Free Fire items. Players can acquire these items by completing and winning Free Fire missions. But these are provided to you for free with daily rewards. Also Read - Garena Free Fire codes for today, December 4: How to redeem, avail diamonds, skins, characters, more

Here is the list of Garena Free Fire redeem codes for December 5

FFACIDCAWJBZ: 2x Green Star Token, Brave Crystal, and Sky Crystal. Also Read - Free Fire x Money Heist crossover: How to win Blood Ink banner, Red Robster Bundle for free

DDFRTY1616POUYT – Free Pet Also Read - Garena Free Fire codes today, December 3: How to win diamonds, skins, rewards, activate redeem code.

FFGYBGFDAPQO – Free Fire Diamonds

FFGTYUO16POKH -Justice Fighter and Vandals Rebellion Weapons Loot Crate

BBHUQWPO1616UY – Diamond Royale Voucher

MJTFAER8UOP16 – 80,000 diamond codes

SDAWR88YO16UB – free DJ Alok character

NHKJU88TREQW – Titian mark gun skins

MHOP8YTRZACD – Paloma Character

BHPOU81616NHDF – Elite Pass and Free Top Up

ADERT8BHKPOU – Outfit

UU64YCDP92ZB – 1x M1014 Underground Howl Loot Crate

FF11DAKX4WHV – Heartthrob (Male) (Head) and M60 – Gold Coated Weapon Loot Crate

FF101TSNJX6E (Indonesian server) – Malice Joker (Surfboard) and 1x Imperial Rome Weapon Loot Crate

PK95JK8QWK4X – 2x Pumpkin Flames Weapon Loot Crate

CY7KG742AUU2 (Europe) – 10x Creator Box

M68TZBSY29R4: 1x Winterlands Weapon Loot Crate (Europe)

FF101N59GPA5 – Grenade – Pineapple Fizz and MP5 – Blood Red Weapon Loot Crate

X99TK56XDJ4X – Black Rose Rocker Bundle, M14 Killspark Shinobi Gun Skin and 3x Diamond Royale Vouchers.

 


To cast your vote for other categories, click here

Additional Free Fire redeem codes

FFICZTBCUR4M

FFIC9PG5J5YZ

FFICWFKZGQ6Z

FFBATJSLDCCS

FFBBCVQZ4MW

How to redeem Free Fire codes

  1. First, you must visit Free Fire’s rewards redemption site to redeem the code: https://reward.ff.garena.com/en.
  2. After this, you have to log in through your Facebook, VK, Google, Huawei ID, Apple ID, and Twitter ID.
  3. Please note that players cannot redeem rewards with a guest ID, so they must log in through their Free Fire account.
  4. You have to enter the code in the text box and click on the confirm button in the next step.
  5. The reward will be successfully redeemed after clicking on the confirm button.
  6. After this, the reward will be available in your in-game mail section.
  7. Sometimes it takes up to 24 hours to get the reward.
  8. If you redeem the code, a dialog box will open in front of you with its information.
For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.
  • Published Date: December 5, 2021 8:42 AM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Union Budget 2021 to Twitter accounts banned: Today's top tech news
thumb-img
News
Realme X7 series India launch to Carl Pei's new venture Nothing: Top tech news today
thumb-img
Apps
WhatsApp brings Always Mute group chats to iOS, Android
thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones

Editor's Pick

Garena Free Fire codes for today, December 5: How to avail skins, characters, diamonds more
Gaming
Garena Free Fire codes for today, December 5: How to avail skins, characters, diamonds more
Top 5 smartphones under Rs 40,000 to buy in December 2021: OnePlus 9R, Oppo Reno6 Pro, and more

Photo Gallery

Top 5 smartphones under Rs 40,000 to buy in December 2021: OnePlus 9R, Oppo Reno6 Pro, and more

Top 5 smartphones under Rs 40,000 to buy in December 2021: OnePlus 9R, Oppo Reno6 Pro, and more

Photo Gallery

Top 5 smartphones under Rs 40,000 to buy in December 2021: OnePlus 9R, Oppo Reno6 Pro, and more

How to recover deleted Google Photos on Android and iOS: Follow these simple steps

How To

How to recover deleted Google Photos on Android and iOS: Follow these simple steps

Reliance Jio offering 20 percent JioMart cashback on these prepaid plans: Check validity, price, how to avail

Telecom

Reliance Jio offering 20 percent JioMart cashback on these prepaid plans: Check validity, price, how to avail

PS5 re-stock India December 2021: How to pre-order, check date and time, price

Gaming

PS5 re-stock India December 2021: How to pre-order, check date and time, price

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

Top 5 smartphones under Rs 30,000 to buy in December 2021: OnePlus Nord 2, Mi 11X, and more

Top 5 smartphones under Rs 30,000 to buy in December 2021: OnePlus Nord 2, Mi 11X, and more

Garena Free Fire codes for today, December 5: How to avail skins, characters, diamonds more

Top 5 smartphones under Rs 40,000 to buy in December 2021: OnePlus 9R, Oppo Reno6 Pro, and more

Top 5 smartphones under Rs 40,000 to buy in December 2021: OnePlus 9R, Oppo Reno6 Pro, and more

Omicron impact: Why smartphone makers must be wary of the new COVID-19 variant

How Spotify is giving major FOMO feels to Apple Music users

Can the new Snapdragon 8cx Gen 3 chipset take on Apple M1?

Google Pay vs Amazon Pay: Which one is better to get offers, deals, other benefits

This National Pollution Prevention Day, here are top tips to consider before buying an air purifier

Related Topics

Related Stories

Garena Free Fire codes for today, December 5: How to avail skins, characters, diamonds more

Gaming

Garena Free Fire codes for today, December 5: How to avail skins, characters, diamonds more
Garena Free Fire codes for today, December 4: How to redeem, avail diamonds, skins, characters, more

Gaming

Garena Free Fire codes for today, December 4: How to redeem, avail diamonds, skins, characters, more
Free Fire x Money Heist crossover: How to win Blood Ink banner, Red Robster Bundle for free

Gaming

Free Fire x Money Heist crossover: How to win Blood Ink banner, Red Robster Bundle for free
Garena Free Fire codes today, December 3: How to win diamonds, skins, rewards, activate redeem code.

Gaming

Garena Free Fire codes today, December 3: How to win diamonds, skins, rewards, activate redeem code.
Free Fire quick guide: Few easy tips to level up in the game

Gaming

Free Fire quick guide: Few easy tips to level up in the game

हिंदी समाचार

Free Fire Redeem Codes for Indian Server in 2021: इस साल रिलीज किए गए कई कोड्स, जिनसे मिल सकते हैं ढेरों Rewards

रेडमी ला रहा Redmi 10 का अपग्रेडेड मॉडल, मिलेंगे धांसू फीचर्स

Free Fire Redeem Codes for Today (4th December): इंडियन सर्वर के लिए इन रिडीम कोड को करें ट्राई, मिल सकते हैं भरपूर Rewards

सैमसंग का ये धांसू फोन अगले महीने भारत में हो सकता है लॉन्च

Free Fire में दिसंबर 2021 तक मौजूद सबसे धांसू Magic Cube Bundles, जानें खास बातें

Latest Videos

Bounce Infinity Electric Scooter E1 launched | Know Price Details Here | BGR India

News

Bounce Infinity Electric Scooter E1 launched | Know Price Details Here | BGR India
Redmi Note 10S New Variant Launched in India | 8GB RAM 128GB Storage Variant Available For Sale

News

Redmi Note 10S New Variant Launched in India | 8GB RAM 128GB Storage Variant Available For Sale
Windows 11 Insider Preview Build brings updates for Taskbar, Start Menu and Settings app

News

Windows 11 Insider Preview Build brings updates for Taskbar, Start Menu and Settings app
Apple Launching its First AR Headsets by 2022 | BGR India

News

Apple Launching its First AR Headsets by 2022 | BGR India

News

Top 5 smartphones under Rs 30,000 to buy in December 2021: OnePlus Nord 2, Mi 11X, and more
Photo Gallery
Top 5 smartphones under Rs 30,000 to buy in December 2021: OnePlus Nord 2, Mi 11X, and more
Top 5 smartphones under Rs 30,000 to buy in December 2021: OnePlus Nord 2, Mi 11X, and more

Photo Gallery

Top 5 smartphones under Rs 30,000 to buy in December 2021: OnePlus Nord 2, Mi 11X, and more
Garena Free Fire codes for today, December 5: How to avail skins, characters, diamonds more

Gaming

Garena Free Fire codes for today, December 5: How to avail skins, characters, diamonds more
Top 5 smartphones under Rs 40,000 to buy in December 2021: OnePlus 9R, Oppo Reno6 Pro, and more

Photo Gallery

Top 5 smartphones under Rs 40,000 to buy in December 2021: OnePlus 9R, Oppo Reno6 Pro, and more
Top 5 smartphones under Rs 40,000 to buy in December 2021: OnePlus 9R, Oppo Reno6 Pro, and more

Photo Gallery

Top 5 smartphones under Rs 40,000 to buy in December 2021: OnePlus 9R, Oppo Reno6 Pro, and more

new arrivals in india

Samsung Galaxy M42 5G
Samsung Galaxy M42 5G

21,999

Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra
Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra

69,999

Xiaomi Mi 11X
Xiaomi Mi 11X

29,999

Realme 8 5G
Realme 8 5G

13,999

Samsung Galaxy F12
Samsung Galaxy F12

10,999

POCO X3 Pro
POCO X3 Pro

18,999

Realme 8 Pro
Realme 8 Pro

17,999

Realme 8
Realme 8

14,999

Vivo X60 Pro Plus
Vivo X60 Pro Plus

69,990

Vivo X60 Pro
Vivo X60 Pro

49,990

Best Sellers