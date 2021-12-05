Garena Free Fire codes for today, December 5: How to avail skins, characters, diamonds more

The battle royale mobile game Garena Free Fire issues daily redeem codes that give players access to special items. It provides gamers with a wide range of outfits, skins, and cosmetics to enhance the gameplay. These codes can be obtained for free. You do not need to pay any fee for these. Free Fire players have the option to access these additional Free Fire items. Players can acquire these items by completing and winning Free Fire missions. But these are provided to you for free with daily rewards. Also Read - Garena Free Fire codes for today, December 4: How to redeem, avail diamonds, skins, characters, more
Here is the list of Garena Free Fire redeem codes for December 5
FFACIDCAWJBZ: 2x Green Star Token, Brave Crystal, and Sky Crystal. Also Read - Free Fire x Money Heist crossover: How to win Blood Ink banner, Red Robster Bundle for free
DDFRTY1616POUYT – Free Pet Also Read - Garena Free Fire codes today, December 3: How to win diamonds, skins, rewards, activate redeem code.
FFGYBGFDAPQO – Free Fire Diamonds
FFGTYUO16POKH -Justice Fighter and Vandals Rebellion Weapons Loot Crate
BBHUQWPO1616UY – Diamond Royale Voucher
MJTFAER8UOP16 – 80,000 diamond codes
SDAWR88YO16UB – free DJ Alok character
NHKJU88TREQW – Titian mark gun skins
MHOP8YTRZACD – Paloma Character
BHPOU81616NHDF – Elite Pass and Free Top Up
ADERT8BHKPOU – Outfit
UU64YCDP92ZB – 1x M1014 Underground Howl Loot Crate
FF11DAKX4WHV – Heartthrob (Male) (Head) and M60 – Gold Coated Weapon Loot Crate
FF101TSNJX6E (Indonesian server) – Malice Joker (Surfboard) and 1x Imperial Rome Weapon Loot Crate
PK95JK8QWK4X – 2x Pumpkin Flames Weapon Loot Crate
CY7KG742AUU2 (Europe) – 10x Creator Box
M68TZBSY29R4: 1x Winterlands Weapon Loot Crate (Europe)
FF101N59GPA5 – Grenade – Pineapple Fizz and MP5 – Blood Red Weapon Loot Crate
X99TK56XDJ4X – Black Rose Rocker Bundle, M14 Killspark Shinobi Gun Skin and 3x Diamond Royale Vouchers.
To cast your vote for other categories, click here
Additional Free Fire redeem codes
FFICZTBCUR4M
FFIC9PG5J5YZ
FFICWFKZGQ6Z
FFBATJSLDCCS
FFBBCVQZ4MW
How to redeem Free Fire codes
- First, you must visit Free Fire’s rewards redemption site to redeem the code: https://reward.ff.garena.com/en.
- After this, you have to log in through your Facebook, VK, Google, Huawei ID, Apple ID, and Twitter ID.
- Please note that players cannot redeem rewards with a guest ID, so they must log in through their Free Fire account.
- You have to enter the code in the text box and click on the confirm button in the next step.
- The reward will be successfully redeemed after clicking on the confirm button.
- After this, the reward will be available in your in-game mail section.
- Sometimes it takes up to 24 hours to get the reward.
- If you redeem the code, a dialog box will open in front of you with its information.