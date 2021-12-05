Garena Free Fire codes for today, December 5: How to avail skins, characters, diamonds more

The battle royale mobile game Garena Free Fire issues daily redeem codes that give players access to special items. It provides gamers with a wide range of outfits, skins, and cosmetics to enhance the gameplay. These codes can be obtained for free. You do not need to pay any fee for these. Free Fire players have the option to access these additional Free Fire items. Players can acquire these items by completing and winning Free Fire missions. But these are provided to you for free with daily rewards. Also Read - Garena Free Fire codes for today, December 4: How to redeem, avail diamonds, skins, characters, more

Here is the list of Garena Free Fire redeem codes for December 5

FFACIDCAWJBZ: 2x Green Star Token, Brave Crystal, and Sky Crystal.

DDFRTY1616POUYT – Free Pet

FFGYBGFDAPQO – Free Fire Diamonds

FFGTYUO16POKH -Justice Fighter and Vandals Rebellion Weapons Loot Crate

BBHUQWPO1616UY – Diamond Royale Voucher

MJTFAER8UOP16 – 80,000 diamond codes

SDAWR88YO16UB – free DJ Alok character

NHKJU88TREQW – Titian mark gun skins

MHOP8YTRZACD – Paloma Character

BHPOU81616NHDF – Elite Pass and Free Top Up

ADERT8BHKPOU – Outfit

UU64YCDP92ZB – 1x M1014 Underground Howl Loot Crate

FF11DAKX4WHV – Heartthrob (Male) (Head) and M60 – Gold Coated Weapon Loot Crate

FF101TSNJX6E (Indonesian server) – Malice Joker (Surfboard) and 1x Imperial Rome Weapon Loot Crate

PK95JK8QWK4X – 2x Pumpkin Flames Weapon Loot Crate

CY7KG742AUU2 (Europe) – 10x Creator Box

M68TZBSY29R4: 1x Winterlands Weapon Loot Crate (Europe)

FF101N59GPA5 – Grenade – Pineapple Fizz and MP5 – Blood Red Weapon Loot Crate

X99TK56XDJ4X – Black Rose Rocker Bundle, M14 Killspark Shinobi Gun Skin and 3x Diamond Royale Vouchers.



Additional Free Fire redeem codes

FFICZTBCUR4M

FFIC9PG5J5YZ

FFICWFKZGQ6Z

FFBATJSLDCCS

FFBBCVQZ4MW

How to redeem Free Fire codes