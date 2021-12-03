The Garena free fire recently rolled out OB31 update with several changes in the gameplay. These changes include cosmetic items, game modes, characters, and many others. The gameplay has been made more friendly, due to which the player will have the opportunity to increase the rank faster. This battle royale game has been downloaded more than 100 million times on the Google Play Store. Also Read - New to Free Fire? Here are 3 ways to level up in the game quickly
Free Fire releases several redeem codes every day for players to purchase in-game items easily, such as skins, guns, characters, etc. So we have compiled a list of free fire codes that are working today
Here is the list of Garena Free Fire redeem codes for December 3
UU64YCDP92ZB – 1x M1014 Underground Howl Loot Crate Also Read - Free Fire OB31 update: Top 5 features that gamers will like
FF11DAKX4WHV – Heartthrob (Male) (Head) and M60 – Gold Coated Weapon Loot Crate
FF101TSNJX6E (Indonesian server) – Malice Joker (Surfboard) and 1x Imperial Rome Weapon Loot Crate
PK95JK8QWK4X – 2x Pumpkin Flames Weapon Loot Crate
CY7KG742AUU2 (Europe) – 10x Creator Box
M68TZBSY29R4: 1x Winterlands Weapon Loot Crate (Europe)
FF101N59GPA5 – Grenade – Pineapple Fizz and MP5 – Blood Red Weapon Loot Crate
X99TK56XDJ4X – Black Rose Rocker Bundle, M14 Killspark Shinobi Gun Skin and 3x Diamond Royale Vouchers.
FF7WSM0CN44Z
FFA9UVHX4H7D
FFA0ES11YL2D
FFX60C2IIVYU
JIMYLVT46V2Z
8JKNXUB96C9P
8FEUQJXPDKA7
MV9CQ27LQJOL
FXCVBNMKDSXC
F0KMJNBVCXSD
FF22NYW94A00
FFTQT5IRMCNX
3OVTN5443GFQ
WHYGN3J29VZU
ID9S3QJKAFHX
FF5XZSZM6LEF
FFXVGG8NU4YB
FFE4E0DIKX2D
ERTYHJNBVCDS
F9IUJHGVCDSE
F7UIJHBGFDFR
How to redeem Free Fire codes
STEP1: First of all, you have to go to the Free Fire redemption Code website
STEP2: Log in to your Free Fire account via your social media account or Apple ID, Huawei ID, VK, or Twitter
STEP3: Copy and paste redeem codes in the given space
STEP4: After pasting redeem codes, click on confirm.
STEP5: You will get rewards on the in-mail section
STEP6: Your rewards will show up in your in-game mail section within 24 hours.
STEP7: Remember, you will not be able to redeem rewards with the guest account
STEP8: The free fire codes are region-specific and will only work for the player who redeemed it first
STEP9: After crossing the limit, you will get a failed to redeem message.