The Garena free fire recently rolled out OB31 update with several changes in the gameplay. These changes include cosmetic items, game modes, characters, and many others. The gameplay has been made more friendly, due to which the player will have the opportunity to increase the rank faster. This battle royale game has been downloaded more than 100 million times on the Google Play Store.

Free Fire releases several redeem codes every day for players to purchase in-game items easily, such as skins, guns, characters, etc. So we have compiled a list of free fire codes that are working today

Here is the list of Garena Free Fire redeem codes for December 3

UU64YCDP92ZB – 1x M1014 Underground Howl Loot Crate Also Read - Free Fire OB31 update: Top 5 features that gamers will like

FF11DAKX4WHV – Heartthrob (Male) (Head) and M60 – Gold Coated Weapon Loot Crate

FF101TSNJX6E (Indonesian server) – Malice Joker (Surfboard) and 1x Imperial Rome Weapon Loot Crate

PK95JK8QWK4X – 2x Pumpkin Flames Weapon Loot Crate

CY7KG742AUU2 (Europe) – 10x Creator Box

M68TZBSY29R4: 1x Winterlands Weapon Loot Crate (Europe)

FF101N59GPA5 – Grenade – Pineapple Fizz and MP5 – Blood Red Weapon Loot Crate

X99TK56XDJ4X – Black Rose Rocker Bundle, M14 Killspark Shinobi Gun Skin and 3x Diamond Royale Vouchers.

FF7WSM0CN44Z

FFA9UVHX4H7D

FFA0ES11YL2D

FFX60C2IIVYU

JIMYLVT46V2Z

8JKNXUB96C9P

8FEUQJXPDKA7

MV9CQ27LQJOL

FXCVBNMKDSXC

F0KMJNBVCXSD

FF22NYW94A00

FFTQT5IRMCNX

3OVTN5443GFQ

WHYGN3J29VZU

ID9S3QJKAFHX

FF5XZSZM6LEF

FFXVGG8NU4YB

FFE4E0DIKX2D

ERTYHJNBVCDS

F9IUJHGVCDSE

F7UIJHBGFDFR



How to redeem Free Fire codes

STEP1: First of all, you have to go to the Free Fire redemption Code website

STEP2: Log in to your Free Fire account via your social media account or Apple ID, Huawei ID, VK, or Twitter

STEP3: Copy and paste redeem codes in the given space

STEP4: After pasting redeem codes, click on confirm.

STEP5: You will get rewards on the in-mail section

STEP6: Your rewards will show up in your in-game mail section within 24 hours.

STEP7: Remember, you will not be able to redeem rewards with the guest account

STEP8: The free fire codes are region-specific and will only work for the player who redeemed it first

STEP9: After crossing the limit, you will get a failed to redeem message.