Free Fire codes today, November 16: How to get Egg Day Headpic avatar, Egghunter Loot Box, Phantom Bear Bundle
News

Free Fire codes today, November 16: How to get Egg Day Headpic avatar, Egghunter Loot Box, Phantom Bear Bundle

Gaming

Here's the latest list of redeem codes and rewards, tips to activate codes in the Free Fire redemption site, and earn it for free.

Free Fire codes November

Free Fire working codes today: Free Fire in-game items require spending diamonds. But the in-game currency can be expensive, thankfully there are alternate methods to obtain items and rewards. Redeem codes that are released periodically by the developers are one of the best sources to get hold of the characters’ skins, weapons, emotes, etc. Also Read - Free Fire codes, rewards today: How to redeem codes, get latest rewards

Several codes are released for specific regions, while some general codes can be used by players across the world. Here are the redeem codes in Free Fire today that tag along with exciting rewards. Also Read - Free Fire codes today, 12 November: How to redeem, claim latest rewards

Free Fire redeem codes today, November 16: How to get Egg Day Headpic avatar, Egghunter Loot Box, Phantom Bear Bundle, other rewards

FFCO8BS5JW2D: Shake It Up Emote and 20x Green Balloon Token Also Read - Free Fire rewards: How to win Violet Threat Bundle, Phantom Predator backpack skin, MP5 – Blood Red Weapon Loot Crate

ESX24ADSGM4K: Leap of Faith Surfboard, Water Fest, Guitar Basher

SARG886AV5GR: Egg Day Banner, Egg Day Headpic avatar, Egghunter Loot Box, Phantom Bear Bundle

X99TK56XDJ4X: Black Rose Rocker Bundle, M14 Killspark Shinobi Gun Skin and 3x Diamond Royale Vouchers

FFICJGW9NKYT: Pickup Truck – Fancy Ride, Custom Room Card, Mag-7 Executioner, and FFIC Gold Token

These codes are exclusive for the Indian server, players in other regions may find an error message if they try to activate the code on the redemption site. However, there are a few generic codes that can be used by anyone irrespective of the server they are using to play the game. Here are a few additional codes.

Additional redeem codes 

FER9 F68U YHGN

F7C6 X5RF SIGB

FJAK LOQW IEUR

FHBV CNMX KDIR

FU57 FYTF GVBC

FNX2 3ERF VBHU

FD9R T8UG INMS

FZKI F98M KO35

FIUY FRU6 45EW

FC7M ID8R F756

FMKL O8ZL KXMD

FS87 F56T YGFV

FR76 TFGC BNXJ

Free Fire redemption site: How to activate codes, get the latest rewards

– Open the redemption site, log in by adding credentials, as you won’t be able to redeem codes via a guest account.

-Paste the preferred code from above list in the text field then tap the Confirm button.

-Once done, the rewards will reflect in the mail section, it usually takes a day from activation.

Published Date: November 16, 2021 5:15 PM IST
  • Published Date: November 16, 2021 5:15 PM IST

Free Fire codes today, November 16: How to get Egg Day Headpic avatar, Egghunter Loot Box, Phantom Bear Bundle

