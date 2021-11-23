Garena Free Fire codes today, November 23: How to win latest rewards, activate redeem codes

Free Fire codes today: Garena’s Free Fire game is popular among the BR community. The adventure-driven battle royale game has many benefits that easily attract players to try their hands-on. Players can use their own strategy from landing positions on the island, grabbing weapon loot crates, and battling with the enemy. Also Read - Free Fire redeem codes, rewards today, November 21: How to win diamonds, emotes, skins for free

It is one of the most downloaded games on the app store, the prior reason that can be attributed are the redeem codes that offer free in-game rewards which otherwise would require spending in-game currency, aka Diamonds. These redeem codes help gamers obtain emotes, characters, weapon skins, loot crates for free. That said, here's a list of working codes for the day that you can check:

Free Fire redeem codes today, November 23: How to win diamonds, pet, gun skins

DDFRTY1616POUYT: Free Pet

FFGYBGFDAPQO: Free Fire Diamonds

FFGTYUO16POKH: Justice Fighter and Vandals Rebellion Weapons Loot Crate

BBHUQWPO1616UY: Diamond Royale Voucher

MJTFAER8UOP16: 80,000 diamond codes

SDAWR88YO16UB: free dj alok character

NHKJU88TREQW: Titian mark gun skins

MHOP8YTRZACD: Paloma Character

BHPOU81616NHDF: Elite Pass and Free Top Up

ADERT8BHKPOU: Outfit

Additional redeem codes

FKJH BNJK OPOL

FMKL POIU YTFD

JCDK CNJE 5RTR

FDRD SASE RTYH

FU816 OUYT RDVB

FHBV CDFQ WERT

FMKI 88YT GFD8

KLLP DJHD DBJD

EDXX DSZS SDFG

HDFH DNBH NDJL

VFGV JMCK DMHN

NDJD FBGJ FJFK

ERTY HJNB VCDS

F10IU JHGV CDSE

F7UI JHBG FDFR

FXCV BNMK DSXC

F0KM JNBV CXSD

How to use redeem codes in the Free Fire redemption site

Step 1: Head over to the Free Fire redemption website.

Step 2: Log in with your social media apps such as Facebook or Twitter, or Apple ID

Step 3: Copy and paste one of the aforementioned Redeem Code for today in the specified space

Step 4: Click on the confirm option, the free rewards will then be credited to your Free Fire in-mail within 24 hours.