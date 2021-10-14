Free Fire diamonds or the in-game currency is the primary source to get hold of those exclusive cosmetics, emotes, and bundles. Though the fancy character outfits, individual items that levitate gameplay, diamonds are not the easy and feasible option to spend every time to get those cosmetics. Also Read - Free Fire Venom 2 collaboration: How to get 'We are Venom' streetwear outfit for free

While the premium currency needs spending real money many players look for alternate solutions rather than giving away the hard-earned cash. Thankfully, there are a few ways that you can try to get free diamonds in Free Fire. In this guide, we will provide detail on how to get odd currency free of cost.

How to get free diamonds in Free Fire (Indian region)

Google Opinion Rewards

Google Opinion Rewards is one of the authentic ways to obtain in-game currency without paying any money. Users just need to answer surveys following which they will get reward via the Google Play Credits or Google Play Balance. Google Play Credits or Google Play Balance can then be used to buy diamonds in free-fire using their in-game top-up center. One can also spend play credits with super airdrop as the airdrop provides more diamonds at less price.

Booyah! app

Booyah! is a dedicated gaming content sharing app is created by Free Fire’s developer itself. The app hosts Free Fire events and competitions where players can participate to win diamonds. Players should keep in note that to get free diamonds with booyah they will have to link their Free Fire account with the app.

Redeem codes

Garena periodically releases redeem codes for several regions. The redeem codes not just offer XP cards, gun skins, and backpacks, but free diamonds as well.

How to purchase diamonds via the in-game top-up center

– Launch the game and head over to the top-up center where you will see a diamond icon.

– Select the desired quantity of diamonds and make the transaction with your Google Play Credits.

– Once done, you will see the diamonds reflect in your account.