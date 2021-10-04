Garena Free Fire diamonds: How to get free diamonds in Free Fire in October 2021

Garena Free Fire is one of the most popular mobile battle royale games in India. The game is based on a free-to-play model, with some paid add-ons like costumes, gun skins, vehicle skins, and more. You can get the add-ons using diamonds that can be purchased from Garena. While the easiest way to get diamonds is by purchasing them from Garena. However, there are a few ways you can earn diamonds for free. Also Read - Free Fire redeem codes today (working): Win free diamonds, paloma character, titian mark gun skins, more

Currently, there are four ways you can earn free diamonds. Take a look at the methods below:

Booyah! app

Garena's Booyah! app is a dedicated gaming content sharing app that allows its users to earn Free Fire diamonds. All the users need to do for earning free diamonds is to take part in the Free Fire events and competitions that the app hosts. Whenever you win any diamonds they directly get credited into your Free Fire account.

Google Opinion Rewards

Use the Google Opinion Rewards to fill out easy surveys and earn Google Play balance, which you can then use to buy Free Fire diamonds. The app is available for both Android and iOS devices.

Poll Pay app

The Poll Pay app is similar to the Google Opinion Rewards app. The app allows you to earn cash, which can be redeemed in the form of Google Play balance for completing tasks and playing quizzes. You can then use the Play balance to get Free Fire diamonds.

Easy Rewards

Easy Rewards is another rewards app that provides you with Google Play balance for participating in surveys and quizzes. The app is only available for Android devices.

How to convert Google Play credits to Free Fire Diamonds