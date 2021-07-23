comscore Garena Free Fire diamonds: How to get free diamonds on Free Fire in simple steps
Garena Free Fire diamonds: How to get free diamonds on Free Fire in simple steps

Free Fire diamonds are basically an in-game currency are mainly used to purchase items such as costumes, guns, vehicle skins, among others. Here’s how to earn free diamonds on Free Fire.

Image: Free Fire

Garena Free Fire is one of the most popular mobiles games worldwide. The game is played by hundreds and thousands of users across the globe every single day. If you frequently play Free Fire and looking to understand how to get free diamonds to purchase in game items, you have come to the right place. But first, what are Free Fire diamonds exactly? Also Read - Free Fire OB29 Advance Server: How to download APK link, earn free diamonds, and more

What are Free Fire Diamonds?

Free Fire diamonds are basically an in-game currency are mainly used to purchase items such as costumes, guns, vehicle skins, among others. Free Fire diamonds allow players to buy items on Free Fire mobile game anywhere and at anytime unlike Free Fire redeem codes. Diamonds also let players purchase items such as skins, emoticons, characters, and new weapons available at the in-game store. To make it easy for players, we have listed few easy methods that will help earn Free Fire diamonds free of cost. Also Read - Free Fire Redeem Codes for July 22: Active codes, M1014 Underground Howl loot crate, other rewards

How to get free diamonds on Free Fire

There are few apps available on Google Play store that lets players earn free diamonds on Free Fire game. Some of these apps include Booyah! app, Google Opinion Rewards, Poll Pay App, among a few others. These apps allow users to win Free Fire diamonds for free. Also Read - Free Fire: How to get powerful Kord Killspark Shinobi gun skin, free emotes, diamonds in the BR game

To win diamonds via Booyah! App, players will just need to download the app and take part in the Free Fire events and competitions that are frequently hosted on the platform. This way players will be able to earn new diamonds and then can purchase Free Fire items from the in-game store.

Image: Garena

Google Opinion Rewards rewards users for taking part in surveys. For each survey that players participate in Google rewards them with Google Play Credits or Google Play balance. The credits can be used to buy diamonds in Free Fire. T

Poll Pay App works similar to Google Opinion Rewards. To earn rewards via the app, players will just need to participate in some tasks such as attend quiz and more and complete them. Once these tasks are completed, rewards will be transferred to the Google Play balance using which diamonds can be purchased on Free Fire for free.

There’s another app called GPT (get-paid-to) app that works in the similar manner as Google Opinion Rewards. Players will need to participate in some surveys and quizzes and that will allow them to earn Google Play balance using which they will be able to buy Free Fire diamonds.

How to buy Free Fire diamonds via Google Play Balance

-Open Free Fire game on the smartphone.

-Head to the diamond icon at the top of the screen

-A popup will show numbers of diamonds.

-You will then need to select the number of diamonds that you wish to buy and then the app will be redirected to Google Play.

-Select Google Play balance as payment method and add your card details to make the payment.

  Published Date: July 23, 2021 9:49 AM IST
  Updated Date: July 23, 2021 10:00 AM IST

