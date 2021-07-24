Garena Free Fire is one of the most popular mobile games available worldwide currently. As per the latest report, Free Fire has left behind the most popular battle royale game PUBG Mobile to become the world’s top-grossing mobile game on Google Play store in the month of June 2021. The report comes from Sensor Tower. Also Read - Free Fire tips and tricks: How to get free permanent gun skins in Garena Free Fire

Most Free Fire users play the game on their mobile phone but in case you want to try it on your PC, there is also a way available for that. You can download the Free Fire mobile game on your PC via one of the emulators available out there on the internet. Also Read - How to get Free Fire OB29 Advance Server activation code

Best emulators to play Free Fire on PC

There are several emulators available for download on the internet, so that might confuse you a bit to which one you must install to get the game on your PC. To solve the confusion, we have listed three emulators that will help you download Free Fire on PC. Also Read - Free Fire hacks: How to get free diamonds on Free Fire in simple steps

BlueStacks

BlueStacks is one of the best emulators available on the internet if you want to download Free Fire on your PC. BlueStacks is surely one of the oldest emulators available and is extremely easy to configure. Some of the key features of the emulator includes customizable gaming controls, play multiple games at a time, record gameplay, Eco Mode, and translation feature.

GameLoop

GameLoop is also one of the best emulators available for download on the internet. Installing GameLoop will let players download Free Fire on their PC and play the game. can use to play Free Fire on their PCs. Some of the key features of GameLopp includes customizable smart keyboard, multiple languages support, anti-cheat feature, among others.

NoxPlayer

NoxPlayer is also one of the most popular emulators available on the internet alongside BlueStacks and GameLoop. It allows players to download Free Fire game on your PC. Some of the key features of the emulator include: Android 7 experience, low boot time, multiple games support, record and replay option, among others.