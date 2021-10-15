Garena Free Fire Dussehra Dhamaka tournament begins at 3PM: Viewers stand to win drops

Garena is currently hosting its Dussehra Dhamaka tournament for Free Fire streamers on BOOYAH! The event features the 48 top Free Fire streamers and will kick off today at 3 PM IST. Garena is offering a total prize pool of $3,000 (approximately Rs 2,25,040). Also Read - How to get diamonds in Free Fire for free in India in October 2021

The tournament will be broadcasted live on BOOYAH! on October 15 and 16 from 3 PM IST on both days. Fans who tune in to the tournament will stand to win a host of exciting Free Fire drops over the two days.

Garena Free Fire Dussehra Dhamaka tournament: How to livestream

Garena Free Fire Dussehra Dhamaka tournament will be streamed live on the company's BOOYAH! platform. BOOYAH! is accessible via web, iOS and Android.

Tournament details

Free Fire Dussehra Dhamaka tournament will include the 48 top Free Fire streamers such as Jonty Gaming, X-Mania, Instagamer, TripleR, and Gaming Girl. The tournament will follow the classic Battle Royale format, with six matches being played each day. The winners for each separate day will be determined based on the points system.

Each team will consist of two streamers and a +1. The matches will be played in a mixed team mode, where players will be required to get as many kills as possible. This is because the points system leans towards kill points over placement points.

What’s new

The tournament will make use of BOOYAH!’s latest feature, dubbed Multiperspectivity. This feature will allow viewers to switch out of the main broadcast and follow their favourite streamer’s point of view. Viewers can make use of this feature by clicking on the eye icon in the corner and then selecting the streamer that they want to follow the point of view of.

Rewards

Viewers will stand a chance to win drops during the event, which will include Free Fire emotes, gun crates, weapons, and Diamond Royale vouchers. To be eligible to win a drop, viewers must watch the broadcast for at least 30 minutes.