Garena has announced that is holding a two-stage Holi event to celebrate the auspicious Indian festival. During the event, the event has a central theme of a Demoness invading the world of Free Fire to steal all the colours. The event consists of two stages, the first one is where you have to fight for your own colours. Whereas, the second stage revolves around you trying to find your true colour and help restore colours to the game.

Also Read - Garena Free Fire vs Call of Duty Mobile: Which battle royale game is better?

The company has kicked off the first stage of the event today, which will go on until March 29. During this stage, the players have to locate the Demoness' hideout. All exploration tracks are now marked on the in-game map with different colours. After completing this stage all players will be rewarded with the Punkster Runner bundle, a Custom Room Card, a Character Level 8 Card and an Awakening Shard.

During the second stage, players will be required to take a personality test, in which they have to answer a simple set of questions. This test will determine your playing style and then showcase your characters true colours, which will represent your final colour collection. You can collect these colours from paints that will be found in after-match drops. You will have to gather a full set of 10 colours to restore them to the Free Fire world. Once this stage is complete the players will be rewarded with the One-Finger Push-Up emote and the Cyber Bunnies skyboard.

Apart from this, the company has also planned to release a new web series along with a new music video. The three-episode web series will follow a group of players coming together through Free Fire and forging friendships. The first episode is now live on the game’s official YouTube channel. The music video will be released on March 28 alongside a grand in-game celebration.