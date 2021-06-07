Free Fire Hope Ascension spin event: How to win M1887– Hand of Hope gun skin, items, weapon loot crate

Free Fire Hope Ascension spin event: Garena Free Fire hosts events and offers rewards every now and then. Following its tradition, the developers have begun Free Fire Hope Ascension spin, a Luck Royale Spin that brings exclusive Hand of Hope Gun Series to the game. Here are all the details. Also Read - How to get Garena Fire redeem codes for June 3: Win Rewards Blood Moon Weapon Loot Crates , Weapon Royale Vouchers, and more

Garena Free Fire Hope Ascension spin event: Prize pools, Hand of Hope Gun Series, and more

The Free Fire Hope Ascension spin kicked off on June 5 and will continue till June 18. Also Read - Free Fire x Street Fighter V crossover to kick off in July: Here's what it will bring to the game

The event brings in the exclusive Hand of Hope Gun Series that bundles a host of gun skins like M1887 – Hand of Hope, and Plasma- Hand of Hope. Unlike the usual skins, these gun skins ‘ increase stats weapon’ and improve the gameplay. To grab the M1887-Hand of Hope gun skin, players are required to spin using Diamonds and collect special tokens. The new Luck Royale Spin has two prize pool sections. Also Read - Garena Free Fire redeem codes for June 2021: How to get weapons loot crate, Season 37 Elite Pass rewards for free

Free Fire Spin prize pool features: How to win and earn

Legends Token

Cube Fragment

Dragon Fang

Bounty Token

Resupply Map

Weapon Royale Voucher

Diamond Royale Voucher

Memory Fragment (Xayne)

Memory Fragment (Maro)

Memory Fragment (Shirou)

Memory Fragment (Skyler)

Memory Fragment (Chrono)

Memory Fragment (Dasha)

Memory Fragment (K)

Winterlands AK Weapon Loot Crate

FAMAS-Moonwalk Loot Crate

Double EXP Card (24h)

Double Gold Card (24h)

Scan

Pet Food

Universal Fragment

Gold Royale Voucher

Master of Minds Weapon Loot Crate

Rebel Academy Weapon Loot Crate

Imp-Heads Weapon Loot Crate

Loose Cannon Weapon Loot Crate

Artificial Intelligence Weapon Loot Crate

Water Elemental Weapon Loot Crate

M4A1 – Cataclysm Weapon Loot Crate

Ice Blue Weapon Loot Crate

Shark Attack Weapon Loot Crate

Imperial Rome Weapon Loot Crate

Pharaoh Weapon Loot CrateTitanium Weapon Loot Crate

Bumblebee Loot Crate

The mighty Hand of Hope guns have dropped in-game! 🔫 Get your hands on the long-awaited M1887 Hand of Hope and the Plasma Hand of Hope skins from the newest event, Hope Ascension. The Hope Ascension event ends on the 18th of June. ⏳#FreeFire #IndiaKaBattleRoyale #Booyah pic.twitter.com/m36ntWqBHj — Free Fire India Official (@IndiaFreeFire) June 5, 2021

As noted by First Sportz, players will have to spin this wheel to get Legends Tokens which will further allow them to redeem rewards in the Redeem Prize pool.

Redeem Prize pool

Legend tokens required to grab the gun skins and other rewards

M1887 – Hand of Hope- 5 Legends Tokens

Blueprint: Safari Riot- 4 Legends Tokens

PLASMA – Hand of Hope- 3 Legends Tokens

Heart of the Dead Surfboard- 2 Legends Tokens

The Death Skull Parachute- 1 Legends Tokens

How to win M1887 – Hand of Hope, PLASMA – Hand of Hope, and other rewards in the Free Fire Hope Ascension event?

Step 1: Launch the Free Fire game on your mobile and tap on the Luck Royale section that you will find on the middle left of the home page.

Step 2: Tap on the Hope Ascension tab that will be on the top left of the screen.

Step 3: Click on the spin options at the bottom, you can make the spins using Diamonds.

Step 4: The items won will be shown in the Backpack.

Diamonds required to win M1887-Hand of Hope, PLASMA – Hand of Hope, and other items

The Free Fire Hope Ascension event requires 20 diamonds for 1 spin. A set of 5 spins will cost 90 diamonds. Upon spinning, players will get tokens that can be used to redeem items and gun skins. As mentioned, players will require 5 tokens to get M1887 gun skin and 3 Legend tokens for Plasma skin. Players can spin five times at one go to save diamonds. Players will get the option to exchange three items for another spin if they don’t require the item in the Backpack.