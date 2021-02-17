comscore Garena Free Fire India Championship 2021 Spring: Team Elite, 4 Unknown, Sixth Sense, Team Chaos many more Competing teams announced
Garena Free Fire India Championship 2021 Spring: 18 participating teams announced, how to watch live

Garena has announced the names of all the teams that will take part in Free Fire India Championship 2021 Spring. Here's how you can watch live.

Garena is currently holding its Free Fire India Championship (FFIC) 2021 Spring, and has now unveiled all of the 18 teams that have qualified for the tournament’s League stages. To recall, FFIC Match Day saw a total of 3,00,000 teams take part in the prelims to get a chance to be in the top 48 teams who later on battled for two days. Out of the 48 teams 12 teams have advanced along with six teams that were a part of FFIC 2020 Fall. Also Read - Garena Free Fire OB26 update: New gun, characters, updated training ground, and more

Qualified Teams

  • Total Gaming
  • Team Elite
  • Sixth Sense
  • 4 Unknown
  • Team Chaos
  • AFF Esports
  • 4G Crust Esports
  • Assassin ClutchGods
  • Stone Crushers
  • Team D Esports
  • Nemesis
  • Survivor 4AM
  • Last Breath
  • LVLO-Iconic
  • Galaxy Racers
  • White House
  • Team Revolution
  • Captains

All of these teams will be battling each other to get the title of FFIC 2021 Spring along with the lions share of the Rs 75,00,000 prize pool. Note, the top six teams of this tournament will directly qualify for the Free Fire Pro League Summer, just like how the top six teams of FFIC 2020 Fall are a part of this tournament. Also Read - PUBG Mobile vs Free Fire: Should you wait for PUBG Mobile to comeback?

FFIC 2021 Spring Format

All of the 18 teams will be divided into groups and will have to battle each other in three group stages over 9 League Days, starting February 19. The group stages will end on March 7. The top two teams of all the groups will then proceed to compete in the Grand Finals, which will take place on March 21. Also Read - PUBG Ban: Here are 6 alternative Battle Royale titles you should try

The remaining 12 teams will take part in the Play-Ins on March 14, to try and get the six Grand Finals spots that are left.

How to watch FFIC 2021 Spring

All of the FFIC 2021 Spring matches will be broadcasted live on Free Fire Esports India YouTube channel, BOOYAH! and the Free Fire Esports India Facebook page.

  • Published Date: February 17, 2021 2:54 PM IST

