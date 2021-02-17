Garena is currently holding its Free Fire India Championship (FFIC) 2021 Spring, and has now unveiled all of the 18 teams that have qualified for the tournament’s League stages. To recall, FFIC Match Day saw a total of 3,00,000 teams take part in the prelims to get a chance to be in the top 48 teams who later on battled for two days. Out of the 48 teams 12 teams have advanced along with six teams that were a part of FFIC 2020 Fall. Also Read - Garena Free Fire OB26 update: New gun, characters, updated training ground, and more

Qualified Teams

Total Gaming

Team Elite

Sixth Sense

4 Unknown

Team Chaos

AFF Esports

4G Crust Esports

Assassin ClutchGods

Stone Crushers

Team D Esports

Nemesis

Survivor 4AM

Last Breath

LVLO-Iconic

Galaxy Racers

White House

Team Revolution

Captains

All of these teams will be battling each other to get the title of FFIC 2021 Spring along with the lions share of the Rs 75,00,000 prize pool. Note, the top six teams of this tournament will directly qualify for the Free Fire Pro League Summer, just like how the top six teams of FFIC 2020 Fall are a part of this tournament.

FFIC 2021 Spring Format

All of the 18 teams will be divided into groups and will have to battle each other in three group stages over 9 League Days, starting February 19. The group stages will end on March 7. The top two teams of all the groups will then proceed to compete in the Grand Finals, which will take place on March 21.

The remaining 12 teams will take part in the Play-Ins on March 14, to try and get the six Grand Finals spots that are left.

How to watch FFIC 2021 Spring

All of the FFIC 2021 Spring matches will be broadcasted live on Free Fire Esports India YouTube channel, BOOYAH! and the Free Fire Esports India Facebook page.