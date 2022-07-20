comscore Garena Free Fire Max July 20 Redeem Codes: Grab weapons, loot crates and more
  • Home
  • Gaming
  • Garena Free Fire Max July 20 Redeem Codes Grab Weapons Loot Crate Emotes And More
News

Garena Free Fire Max July 20 Redeem Codes: Grab weapons loot crate, emotes, and more

Gaming

With the Garena Free Fire Max, players can customize game elements like characters, pets, gloo barriers, and weaponry using diamonds and in-game events.

Free Fire Max

Garena Free Fire Max July 20 Redeem Codes: Grab weapons loot crate, emotes, and more

Here are the Garena Free Fire Max redeem codes for July 20. It is important to remember that the daily Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes are active for 24 hours. Garena Free Fire Max is a well-liked multiplayer battle royale action-adventure game among fans of online gaming, The game’s excellent graphics, captivating action, ongoing upgrades, and redemption coupons all contribute to its great appeal among online players. Also Read - Garena Free Fire, AppLock still available on Samsung Galaxy Store even after being banned

With the Garena Free Fire Max, players can customize game elements like characters, pets, gloo barriers, and weaponry using diamonds and in-game events. Additionally, there are hundreds of skins for various game elements that players can choose from. Also Read - Best Free Fire alternatives in India in 2022: Free Fire Max, BGMI, PUBG New State, more

Players can utilize the game’s redemption coupons to unlock new characters, skins, weapons, and other in-game features on a regular basis. Free Fire redemption codes are unique to each server. Also Read - Garena Free Fire app banned in India: All questions answered

Here are the redemption code for July 20

8F3QZKNTLWBZ
U8S47JGJH5MG
FF11WFNPP956
ZZATXB24QES8
FFIC33NTEUKA
B6IYCTNH4PV3
FF119MB3PFA5
FF11NJN5YS3E
FF10617KGUF9
VNY3MQWNKEGU
MCPTFNXZF4TA
YXY3EGTLHGJX
FF11DAKX4WHV
FF1164XNJZ2V
W0JJAFV3TU5E
Y6ACLK7KUD1N
FF10GCGXRNHY
WLSGJXS5KFYR
ZRJAPH294KV5
FF11HHGCGK3B

How to redeem the Garena Free Fire Max codes

Step 1 – Go to https://reward.ff.garena.com/en .
Step 2 – Log in with your social network account like Facebook, Google Play, or any other which is required.
Step 3 – Copy and paste the redeem codes in the text field, and click Confirm.
Step 4 – A dialog box will appear, click OK to redeem the codes.
Step 5 – Then check the in-game mail section to claim the rewards.

Redeem Codes Validity

The 12-digit alphanumeric codes for Free Fire MAX can be used to unlock items such as outfits, grenade skins, skyboards, loot crates, emotes, diamonds, gloo walls, and more for today, July 20.
The rewards redemption page is where the codes can be used.
Only players utilising Indian servers can access these. Additionally, they are valid for 12 to 18 hours.

Garena Free Fire Max OB35 update

Just a few months down the line since the Free Fire Max OB34 update was released, and the OB35 update is currently scheduled to be live on July 20, i.e., today. A number of new gameplay features, UI improvements, character and weapon tweaks, map balance changes, and other improvements are all part of the next release. a new reward is also added named, Daily Chest. Additionally, skill adjustments are also done.

Following weapons are adjusted accordingly

Famas-III: Armor penetration +5%
M14-III: Rate of fire -6%
Scar: Damage +6%
G36: Assault Mode rate of fire +8%, Range Mode accuracy +12%
UMP: Armor penetration -10%
M24: Damage +8%
M1887: Rate of fire +5%, effective range +5%, damage -5%

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.
  • Published Date: July 20, 2022 2:01 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Union Budget 2021 to Twitter accounts banned: Today's top tech news
thumb-img
News
Realme X7 series India launch to Carl Pei's new venture Nothing: Top tech news today
thumb-img
Apps
WhatsApp brings Always Mute group chats to iOS, Android
thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones

Editor's Pick

Delhi Police cautions against new WhatsApp scam using MTNL name, logo: How to safeguard yourself
News
Delhi Police cautions against new WhatsApp scam using MTNL name, logo: How to safeguard yourself
Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara SUV unveiled with Hybrid powertrain, All Grip technology

automobile

Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara SUV unveiled with Hybrid powertrain, All Grip technology

Google Pixel 6A could launch tomorrow: All details here

Mobiles

Google Pixel 6A could launch tomorrow: All details here

Redmi K50i with Dolby Vision display, Dimensity 8100 chip launched

News

Redmi K50i with Dolby Vision display, Dimensity 8100 chip launched

This country bans Chromebooks and Google Workspace in schools over data transfer risks

News

This country bans Chromebooks and Google Workspace in schools over data transfer risks

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

Garena Free Fire Max July 20 Redeem Codes: Grab weapons, loot crates and more

Delhi Police cautions against new WhatsApp scam using MTNL name, logo: How to safeguard yourself

Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara SUV unveiled with Hybrid powertrain, All Grip technology

Google Pixel 6A could launch tomorrow: All details here

Redmi K50i with Dolby Vision display, Dimensity 8100 chip launched

Oppo Reno 8 Pro launched at Rs 45,999: Slays and how

Explained: AiTM phishing attack, how it works

Delhi to Mumbai e-Highway: How the face of Indian highways might change soon

Bluetooth s biggest update is coming to your headphones this year

Why is govt investigating Chinese firms in India?

Related Topics

Latest Videos

Oppo Enco X2 TWS Earbuds Launched Starting at Rs 10,999, Check out the Unboxing and First look of the premium segment earbuds

Hands On

Oppo Enco X2 TWS Earbuds Launched Starting at Rs 10,999, Check out the Unboxing and First look of the premium segment earbuds
Samsung Galaxy Unpacked Event 2022 Leaked Date Out for Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Galaxy Flip 4

News

Samsung Galaxy Unpacked Event 2022 Leaked Date Out for Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Galaxy Flip 4
oppo Reno 8 Pro Launched In India, Check out its First Look and Unboxing Video

Hands On

oppo Reno 8 Pro Launched In India, Check out its First Look and Unboxing Video
TECNO Spark 9 Revealed ahead of its official Launch, Know its Specifications and Details in this video

News

TECNO Spark 9 Revealed ahead of its official Launch, Know its Specifications and Details in this video

new arrivals in india

Y10
Y10

12,490

Realme 9 Pro+
Realme 9 Pro+

Price Not Available

Xiaomi Redmi Note 11
Xiaomi Redmi Note 11

Price Not Available

Xiaomi Xiaomi Mi 11i
Xiaomi Xiaomi Mi 11i

Price Not Available

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE
Samsung Galaxy S21 FE

54,999

Samsung Galaxy S22
Samsung Galaxy S22

Price Not Available

Infinix Note 11S
Infinix Note 11S

12,999

Infinix Note 11
Infinix Note 11

11,999

Poco M4 Pro 5G
Poco M4 Pro 5G

Price Not Available

Motorola Edge 20 Pro
Motorola Edge 20 Pro

36,999